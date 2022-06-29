Universal Pictures is rolling out a brand-new romantic comedy the likes of which we haven't seen since the mid-nineties. The tropical rom-com Ticket to Paradise reunites two of Hollywood's sweethearts, Academy-award winners Julia Roberts and George Clooney, on the big screen for the first time since 2001's casino heist Ocean's Eleven. This October the pair star as a divorced couple at odds, struggling with a self-inflicted mission to stop their daughter's spur-of-the-moment wedding by any means necessary, even if those means are working together.

In the newly released trailer, Roberts and Clooney are both looking dapper when they have a not-so-meet-cute on the airplane that will be taking them to Bali for their recent-graduate daughter's spontaneous wedding. For the unfortunate passenger serving as their barrier, the trip is going to be a long one as the exes relay their doomed love story in a snarky battle of underhanded insults. They explain that their daughter Lily, played by Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever, met a local while on her post-graduation trip with her friend Wren (Billie Lourd) and that she's about to make the same mistake they did almost twenty years ago. Rather than going to celebrate their daughter's wedding, both Roberts and Clooney intend to end things before the couple can say "I do."

Fearful that Lily is throwing away her career in exchange for a love that won't last, both parents make a pact to trick their daughter into dumping her new fiancé. When they finally get to their destination Lily is well aware of the tension her parents are feeling and pleads with them to behave. Fingers metaphorically crossed, Roberts and Clooney proceed to do everything their daughter begged them not to do in a hysterical montage backed by Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now." Playing nice with Lily's fiancé they do everything in their power to put an end to the wedding. Still, the genre demands that these two one-time lovers rediscover what it was that brought them together once upon a time, and maybe strengthen their bond with Lily along the way.

Image via Universal

Ticket to Paradise is co-written with Daniel Pipski and directed by Ol Parker, who's no stranger to the genre. For this year's latest rom-com fans are being treated to big names, a gorgeous location, and new shenanigans for two of Hollywood's national treasures. Parker is best known as a director for the dazzling, star-studded sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with Lily James and Meryl Streep, and as a writer for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel with Dame Judi Dench.

The film is produced by Roberts, Lisa Roberts Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill with Red Om Films, Clooney and Oscar winner Grant Heslov (Argo) for Smokehouse Pictures, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Sarah Harvey, and Deborah Balderstone. Joining Roberts, Clooney, Dever, and Lourd in Ticket to Paradise are Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris), Senayt Mebrahtu (Elvis), and more.

Ticket to Paradise takes off into theaters on October 21. You can check out Universal's trailer down below: