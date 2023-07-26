The Big Picture Twenty-two documentaries from twelve countries will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, focusing on global issues and lesser-known topics.

The opening night film, Copa 71, follows a women's soccer team's journey to regain prestige, while other world premieres await attendees.

Alongside the documentaries, highly anticipated feature films like Dumb Money and Pain Hustlers will also have their world premieres at the festival.

It's almost time for yet another edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, and the event has revealed which documentaries will be screened in Canada when the event arrives later this fall. Projects that take a deep look at some of the problems that affect the world today, or allow a relatively unknown topic to step into the spotlight will reach the big screen at one of the biggest film festivals of the year. A special group of documentaries has been selected the event's committee ahead of their opening night, set to welcome filmmakers, critics and executives from all over the world yet again.

Twenty-two titles from twelve different countries will be screened during the ten days the movie industry focuses on what happens in Toronto. The opening night presentation this year will be Copa 71, capturing the journey of a women's soccer team as they try to regain their prestige after their record of success in Mexico City has been almost completely wiped from history. After the sports documentary declares that the time for screenings has begun, several world premieres await those in attendance at the festival, setting the stage for yet another year of competition.

One of the highlights from the upcoming event will be the presentation of Les Indésirables, deeply personal and powerfully political portrait of a community struggling to find a way forward and a place to belong. After the sudden death of Parisian suburb's mayor, an idealistic young doctor (Alexis Manenti) is appointed to replace him. He and his deputy mayor (Steve Tientcheu) intend to continue the policy of their predecessor, who dreamed of rehabilitating their working-class neighborhood. But Haby (Anta Diaw), a young French woman of Malian origin living in one of the dilapidated tower blocks, refuses to see her family driven out of the neighborhood where she grew up. Ladj Ly directed the project and wrote the outline for it alongside Giordano Gerdelini.

Big World Premieres Are Coming to Canada

Besides the impressive documentaries that will be on display in this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, some very anticipated feature films will hold their world premieres at the event. Dumb Money, the comedy about how some independent investors manipulated the GameStop stock in recent memory, will be present at the festival this fall. Pain Hustlers, the most recent project directed by David Yates, will also be screened for the first time in Toronto.

You can check out the entire documentary lineup for the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival below, before the event starts on September 7:

Boil Alert Stevie Salas, James Burns | Canada/USA World Premiere

Bye Bye Tiberias Lina Soualem | France/Belgium/Qatar/Palestine North American Premiere Sales Title

TIFF DOCS OPENING NIGHT FILM Copa 71 Rachel Ramsay, James Erskine | United Kingdom World Premiere Sales Title

Defiant Karim Amer | Ukraine/United Kingdom/USA World Premiere Sales Title

Flipside Chris Wilcha | USA World Premiere Sales Title

God is a Woman Andrés Peyrot | France/Switzerland/Panama North American Premiere Sales Title

Homecoming Suvi West, Anssi Kömi | Finland/Norway World Premiere

In the Rearview Maciek Hamela | Poland/France/Ukraine North American Premiere Sales Title

Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros Frederick Wiseman | France/USA North American Premiere Sales Title

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa Lucy Walker | USA World Premiere Sales Title

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe Robert McCallum | Canada World Premiere

Silver Dollar Road Raoul Peck | USA World Premiere