The Toronto International Film Festival is still full steam ahead this year despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Today, the event unveiled its first 60 films heading to the festival, with the full line-up expected to be around over 200 films. This year's lineup includes the long-delayed Next Goal Wins from Taika Waititi, Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, and biopics such as James Hawes' One Life and George C. Wolfe's Rustin. TIFF 2023 takes place from Thursday, September 7, through Sunday, September 17.
TIFF is finally offering Next Goal Wins a light at the end of the tunnel, as the feature will finally make its world premiere following several lengthy delays. Based on the 2014 documentary, the film follows the American Samoa soccer team that gained a bad rap after their 2001 FIFA match in which they lost 31-0. It stars Michael Fassbender, Uli Latukefu, Rhys Darby, Elisabeth Moss, and more. Another anticipated feature premiering at TIFF is Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, which will make its world premiere at the festival ahead of its September 22 theatrical release. Starring Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Seth Rogen, Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Ramos, and more, Dumb Money revisits 2021's GameStop's short squeeze.
One Life starring Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham-Carter will have its world premiere at the festival. The based on a true story drama is set during World War II and follows stockbroker Nicholas Winton (Hopkins) who led a risky mission to save nearly 700 children, who otherwise wouldn't live, from Nazis. The feature is adapted from the book If It's Not Impossible...: The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton by Winton's daughter Barbara Winton. One Life's screenplay was written by Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake, with James Hawes as director. Additional cast includes Johnny Flynn as young Winton, Lena Olin, Ramola Garai, Jonathan Pryce, and Alex Sharp.
Continuing on the biopic train, Netflix is bringing George C. Wolfe's upcoming feature Rustin to TIFF. Starring Colman Domingo in the title role, Rustin centers on Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights activist who helped organize the March on Washington alongside Martin Luther King Jr., which will be a major focal point of the film. Moreover, Rustin helped usher in the idea of nonviolence and was an overall integral part of the Civil Rights Movement. However, Rustin primarily stayed out of the public eye as he faced additional discrimination for being a gay Black man.
TIFF 2023 Full Lineup (So Far)
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
A Difficult Year
Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France
International Premiere
A Normal Family
Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
American Fiction
Cord Jefferson | USA
World Premiere
Anatomy of a Fall
Justine Triet | France
Canadian Premiere
Close to You
Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Days of Happiness
Chloé Robichaud | Canada
World Premiere
El Rapto
Daniela Goggi | Argentina
North American Premiere
Ezra
Tony Goldwyn | USA
World Premiere
Fingernails
Christos Nikou | USA
International Premiere
Four Daughters
Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia
North American Premiere
His Three Daughters
Azazel Jacobs | USA
World Premiere
Hitman
Richard Linklater | USA
North American Premiere
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon
Alex Gibney | USA
World Premiere
Kidnapped
Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany
North American Premiere
Knox Goes Away
Michael Keaton | USA
World Premiere
La Chimera
Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland
North American Premiere
Last Summer
Catherine Breillat | France
North American Premiere
*Les Indésirables
Ladj Ly | France
World Premiere
Memory
Michel Franco | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere
Monster
Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan
North American Premiere
Mother Couch
Niclas Larsson | USA
World Premiere
North Star
Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom
World Premiere
One Life
James Hawes | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Pain Hustlers
David Yates | USA
World Premiere
Poolman
Chris Pine | USA
World Premiere
Reptile
Grant Singer | USA
World Premiere
Rustin
George C. Wolfe | USA
International Premiere
Seven Veils
Atom Egoyan | Canada
World Premiere
Shoshana
Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy
World Premiere
Sing Sing
Greg Kwedar | USA
World Premiere
Smugglers
Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
Swan Song
Chelsea McMullan | Canada
World Premiere
The Beast
Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada
North American Premiere
The Burial
Maggie Betts | USA
World Premiere
The Convert
Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand
World Premiere
The Critic
Anand Tucker | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Dead Don’t Hurt
Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark
World Premiere
The Holdovers
Alexander Payne | USA
International Premiere
The Peasants
DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania
World Premiere
The Zone of Interest
Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA
Canadian Premiere
Together 99
Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark
World Premiere
Unicorns
Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden
World Premiere
Uproar
Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand
World Premiere
Wicked Little Letters
Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Wildcat
Ethan Hawke | USA
International Premiere
Woman of the Hour
Anna Kendrick | USA
World Premiere
GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023
Concrete Utopia
Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea
North American Premiere
Dumb Money
Craig Gillespie | USA
World Premiere
Fair Play
Chloe Domont | USA
International Premiere
Flora and Son
John Carney | Ireland/USA
Canadian Premiere
Hate to Love: Nickelback
Leigh Brooks | Canada
World Premiere
Lee
Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Next Goal Wins
Taika Waititi | USA
World Premiere
NYAD
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA
International Premiere
Punjab ’95
Honey Trehan | India
World Premiere
Solo
Sophie Dupuis | Canada
World Premiere
The End We Start From
Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Movie Emperor
Ning Hao | China
World Premiere
The New Boy
Warwick Thornton | Australia
North American Premiere
The Royal Hotel
Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere