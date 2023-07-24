The Toronto International Film Festival is still full steam ahead this year despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Today, the event unveiled its first 60 films heading to the festival, with the full line-up expected to be around over 200 films. This year's lineup includes the long-delayed Next Goal Wins from Taika Waititi, Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, and biopics such as James Hawes' One Life and George C. Wolfe's Rustin. TIFF 2023 takes place from Thursday, September 7, through Sunday, September 17.

TIFF is finally offering Next Goal Wins a light at the end of the tunnel, as the feature will finally make its world premiere following several lengthy delays. Based on the 2014 documentary, the film follows the American Samoa soccer team that gained a bad rap after their 2001 FIFA match in which they lost 31-0. It stars Michael Fassbender, Uli Latukefu, Rhys Darby, Elisabeth Moss, and more. Another anticipated feature premiering at TIFF is Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, which will make its world premiere at the festival ahead of its September 22 theatrical release. Starring Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Seth Rogen, Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Ramos, and more, Dumb Money revisits 2021's GameStop's short squeeze.

One Life starring Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham-Carter will have its world premiere at the festival. The based on a true story drama is set during World War II and follows stockbroker Nicholas Winton (Hopkins) who led a risky mission to save nearly 700 children, who otherwise wouldn't live, from Nazis. The feature is adapted from the book If It's Not Impossible...: The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton by Winton's daughter Barbara Winton. One Life's screenplay was written by Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake, with James Hawes as director. Additional cast includes Johnny Flynn as young Winton, Lena Olin, Ramola Garai, Jonathan Pryce, and Alex Sharp.

Image via Netflix

Continuing on the biopic train, Netflix is bringing George C. Wolfe's upcoming feature Rustin to TIFF. Starring Colman Domingo in the title role, Rustin centers on Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights activist who helped organize the March on Washington alongside Martin Luther King Jr., which will be a major focal point of the film. Moreover, Rustin helped usher in the idea of nonviolence and was an overall integral part of the Civil Rights Movement. However, Rustin primarily stayed out of the public eye as he faced additional discrimination for being a gay Black man.

TIFF 2023 Full Lineup (So Far)

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

A Difficult Year

Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France

International Premiere

A Normal Family

Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

American Fiction

Cord Jefferson | USA

World Premiere

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet | France

Canadian Premiere

Close to You

Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Days of Happiness

Chloé Robichaud | Canada

World Premiere

El Rapto

Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

Ezra

Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

Fingernails

Christos Nikou | USA

International Premiere

Four Daughters

Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

His Three Daughters

Azazel Jacobs | USA

World Premiere

Hitman

Richard Linklater | USA

North American Premiere

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon

Alex Gibney | USA

World Premiere

Kidnapped

Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere

Knox Goes Away

Michael Keaton | USA

World Premiere

La Chimera

Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland

North American Premiere

Last Summer

Catherine Breillat | France

North American Premiere

*Les Indésirables

Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

Memory

Michel Franco | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Monster

Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan

North American Premiere

Mother Couch

Niclas Larsson | USA

World Premiere

North Star

Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom

World Premiere

One Life

James Hawes | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Pain Hustlers

David Yates | USA

World Premiere

Poolman

Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

Reptile

Grant Singer | USA

World Premiere

Rustin

George C. Wolfe | USA

International Premiere

Seven Veils

Atom Egoyan | Canada

World Premiere

Shoshana

Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy

World Premiere

Sing Sing

Greg Kwedar | USA

World Premiere

Smugglers

Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Swan Song

Chelsea McMullan | Canada

World Premiere

The Beast

Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere

The Burial

Maggie Betts | USA

World Premiere

The Convert

Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

The Critic

Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Dead Don’t Hurt

Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

The Holdovers

Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere

The Peasants

DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere

Together 99

Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere

Unicorns

Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

Uproar

Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

Wicked Little Letters

Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Wildcat

Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

Woman of the Hour

Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023

Concrete Utopia

Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea

North American Premiere

Dumb Money

Craig Gillespie | USA

World Premiere

Fair Play

Chloe Domont | USA

International Premiere

Flora and Son

John Carney | Ireland/USA

Canadian Premiere

Hate to Love: Nickelback

Leigh Brooks | Canada

World Premiere

Lee

Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Next Goal Wins

Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

NYAD

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere

Punjab ’95

Honey Trehan | India

World Premiere

Solo

Sophie Dupuis | Canada

World Premiere

The End We Start From

Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Movie Emperor

Ning Hao | China

World Premiere

The New Boy

Warwick Thornton | Australia

North American Premiere

The Royal Hotel

Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere