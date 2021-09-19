The Toranto International Film Festival (TIFF) for 2021 has come to an end, and over the weekend the annual award took place for the films showcased at the event.

At the 46 edition of the TIFF festival, the semi-autobiographical, black-and-white drama from director Kenneth Branagh, Belfast, took home the TIFF People's Choice Award while the TIFF People's Choice Midnight Madness Award, an award given to the most popular underground film at the event, went to Titane by director Julia Ducournau. Other winners include Dune director Denis Villeneuve receiving the TIFF Ebert Director Award and The Rescue by directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for TIFF People's Choice Documentary Award. Capping off the event was Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch taking home the TIFF Actress and Actor Tribute Awards.

Co-heads of TIFF Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey said in a statement:

“2021 brought an exceptional selection of films that excited festival audiences around the world. Our lineup showcased beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous women powerhouses. TIFF welcomed guest press, industry, international stars, and directors back to the city and into cinemas. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made. We’re so grateful and proud of this year’s festival.”

Tyrone Edwards and Chloe Wilde returned as hosts for the event with it being opened with an introduction from Sigourney Weaver. Presenting special tributes at the event were Shamier Anderson, Kirsten Dunst, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Ferreira, Gladys Knight, Phillip Lewitski, Eva Longoria, David Oyelowo, Michael Showalter, and Kiefer Sutherland.

Below is a list of all the TIFF Awards and the 2021 recipients.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD - Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh

PEOPLE’S CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARD - The Rescue, directed E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

PEOPLE’S CHOICE MIDNIGHT MADNESS AWARD - Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau

TIFF TRIBUTE ACTOR AWARDS - Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog / The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD - Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over

TIFF EBERT DIRECTOR AWARD - Denis Villeneuve, Dune

TIFF EMERGING TALENT AWARD - Danis Goulet, Night Raiders

PLATFORM PRIZE - Yuni, directed by Kamila Andini

JEFF SKOLL AWARD IN IMPACT MEDIA - Alanis Obomsawin

SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD - Scarborough, directed by Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson

AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM - Ste. Anne, directed by Rhayne Vermette

AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD - The Gravedigger’s Wife, directed by Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, A Night of Knowing Nothing, directed by Payal Kapadia

TIFF VARIETY ARTISAN AWARD - Cinematographer Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST FILM - Displaced, directed by Samir Karahoda

IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FILM - Angakusajaujuq – The Shaman’s Apprentice, directed by Zacharias Kunuk

IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS SHARE HER JOURNEY AWARD - Astel, dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy

