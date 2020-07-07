Tiffany Haddish to Star in Comedy ‘Homecoming Queen’ Based on Her Trip to Africa

Comedy queen Tiffany Haddish is set to produce and star in the Amblin comedy Homecoming Queen, which is inspired by Haddish’s own trip to Africa.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, Haddish once traveled to Africa thinking she was royalty, only to find out that being “royalty” means something completely different there. I can just picture Haddish charming a room full of Amblin executives with this story, and production president Holly Bario thinking, ‘well, that could be a movie right there.’

Bario and Amblin VP Mia Maniscalco will oversee the project for the studio, which has tapped Raamla Mohamed (Little Fires Everywhere) to write the script. There’s no director attached yet, but here’s hoping the Steven Spielberg-led studio hires a Black filmmaker behind the camera.

Mohamed began her career working on the production side of things on medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy and Off the Map before being accepted into the Disney/ABC Writing Program, which led to her landing a job as a staff writer on Scandal. Her episodes include the seventh-season crossover episode with How to Get Away with Murder. Mohamed also has an overall deal with ABC Studios and is currently co-writing an HBO pilot with Issa Rae about affluent black teenagers in Los Angeles.

Haddish recently starred opposite Rose Byrne in the comedy Like a Boss, and her high-profile credits include Girls Trip, Night School, and the ill-fated crime drama The Kitchen. Haddish may not be everyone’s cup of tea but I’m a fan, and really enjoyed her work in those films as well as movies like Keanu, The Oath and Uncle Drew, and I’ve been low-key looking forward to her upcoming hidden camera comedy Bad Trip with Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery.

I’m also a big fan of Haddish’s recent indie choices, as she plays the female lead alongside Oscar Isaac in Paul Schrader‘s revenge movie The Card Counter, and stars opposite Billy Crystal in the comedy Here Today, which she also produced. Additionally, Haddish will be seen in Jarrod Carmichael‘s feature directorial debut On the Count of Three, and she’s also slated to star opposite Chris Hemsworth in the action comedy Down Under Cover. Finally, Haddish appears in Quibi’s remote remake of The Princess Bride, and for more on that inconceivable project, click here.