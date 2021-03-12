Tiffany Haddish is ready... to star in the Netflix movie Mystery Girl, which will be directed by McG, who previously worked with the streamer on The Babysitter movies and Rim of the World.

Mystery Girl is based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name that was created by Paul Tobin and Alberto Alburquerque. The film casts Haddish as a street psychic named Trine, who is living off the grid in Los Angeles and has no memory of who she is or where she came from. Though Trine may not know herself, she's guided by an omniscient voice in her head that knows everyone else's business, including their darkest secrets.

When a down-on-his-luck LAPD officer named Cooper seeks out Trine in hopes that she’ll help him crack a case, the two are framed for murder and must work together to clear their names and solve the ultimate mystery -- the one behind Mystery Girl herself.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Haddish will produce Mystery Girl under her She Ready Productions banner alongside McG and Mary Viola of Wonderland Sound and Vision. The film will also be produced by Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment (The Umbrella Academy), which has a first-look deal at Netflix, while Melanie Clark of She Ready will serve as an executive producer on the project.

Haddish is an Emmy winner who recently wrapped the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, and is currently shooting a new season of Kids Say the Darndest Things for CBS. She has several intriguing movies on the horizon, including Paul Schrader's revenge movie The Card Counter, which pairs her with Oscar Isaac and Willem Dafoe, as well as the Nicolas Cage movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Haddish will also be seen in Netflix's hidden camera comedy Bad Trip, Billy Crystal's indie Here Today, and Jerrod Carmichael's directorial debut On the Count of Three, which premiered earlier this year at the virtual Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Annapurna Pictures.

