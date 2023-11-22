The Big Picture Tiffany "New York" Pollard, known for her appearances on reality TV, will be hosting and executive producing a new dating show called Looking For A Third on OUTtv. The show will focus on polyamorous relationships within the LGBTQIA community.

Fresh off of an excellent run on House of Villians, Tiffany “New York” Pollard is coming back to host a new series on OUTtv. Tiffany Pollard rose to reality TV fame on VH1’s Flavor of Love, where she competed for the affections of Public Enemy’s hype man, Flavor Flav. It was on Flavor of Love that she was given her nickname, New York. Tiffany made it to the end before Flav chose someone else in the finale. She made a triumphant return in Flavor of Love 2, initially as someone to help Flav choose the right lady. Flav wound up inviting New York back into the competition. New York made it to the end of the competition again, only to once again be left alone as Flav chose someone else.

Because New York had her heart broken not once but twice, VH1 made the brilliant decision to give Tiffany her own show to find love. I Love New York premiered in 2007, and this time, she had her pick of men. She had a clear and deep attraction to her final two, Chance, whom her mother Sister Patterson was not fond of, and Tango, who seemed to be the smarter choice for Tiffany at the time. She wound up choosing Tango, only for their relationship to end after he witnessed her making fun of his mother in one of the later episodes. The volatile breakup occurred during the reunion, leading to another season of the show. In I Love New York 2, Tiffany ended up engaged to Tailor Made, and they stayed together for quite some time before their relationship ended. Since then, Tiffany has had her own series here and there, with the most recent one being Brunch With Tiffany in 2020. She most recently returned to reality TV in E!’s House of Villains, where she once again reminded the world that she is the one and only HBIC.

Tiffany Pollard Is Helping Two Couples Find Additional Love On ‘Looking For A Third’

The new dating competition is called Looking For A Third. Looking For A Third will feature one gay couple and one lesbian couple, each looking for a third partner to join them romantically. Tiffany will be the host and Executive Producer of the new brand new series. She shared her excitement about the show, saying, “I’m thrilled to be returning to the dating genre as both a host and Executive Producer. Partnering with OUTtv is always such a joy because it’s my honor to get to tell incredible queer stories. I know this show is going to be silly, romantic, and filled with so much love.” OUTtv is the original home of the now worldwide phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race and has been the home of all kinds of original content that caters to the LGBTQIA community. The COO of OUTtv said, “We are excited to be working with Tiffany Pollard on this adventurous new dating series. It is not uncommon for couples to consider adding a third person to their relationship, and Looking For A Third will provide a revealing look at what happens when couples decide to take that step. OUTtv aims to show all facets of the queer experience by commissioning shows in the dating genre which are both authentic and fun - Looking For A Third promises to deliver on all fronts.”

Looking For A Third will premiere on OUTtv in late 2024, and is produced by the same team that also worked on Stormy Daniels dating show, For the Love of Dilfs.