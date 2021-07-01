Calling all Army of the Dead fans that are still swooning over Tig Notaro: HBO has just released a new trailer for the comedian's animated stand-up special, Tig Notaro: Drawn. This marks Notaro’s return to HBO following her critically acclaimed special, Boyish Girl Interrupted, in 2015. Notaro has been digitally added to films before, but you have never seen her this animated. Drawn is a groundbreaking hour-long special that blends Notaro’s fearless comedy with an entirely new medium.

As the trailer reveals, a variety of artistic styles are utilized to keep audiences captivated and engaged as Notaro and her signature voice recounts tales from her life. These stories include hospital bed proposals, a road trip with Dolly Parton, a high school talent show gone awry, the repercussions of a dental procedure, unintentionally blowing off fellow comedian Jenny Slate, playful jabs at an audience member’s larger-than-life laugh, and so much more.

Since her first appearance on Comedy Central Presents, Notaro has been known for her deeply personal style of comedy, including her 2012 set where she revealed her recent cancer diagnosis with deadpanned humor. Tig Notaro: Drawn is her third comedy special. She has also released three comedy albums. Beyond her stand-up work, Notaro is a multi-hyphenate performer that has appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, directed episodes of HBO’s 2 Dope Queens, and created the comedy series One Mississippi with Amazon Studios.

Notaro selected the acclaimed animation studio Six Point Harness to bring to life her comedic stories in the first-ever fully animated stand-up show. The studio’s creative director, Greg Franklin, served as the director and executive producer on the special. The special was written and executive produced by Notaro. Other executive producers include Thomas Ouellette, Hunter Seidman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, and Brendan Burch.

Tig Notaro: Drawn debuts on HBO on Saturday, July 24 at 10 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the trailer below:

