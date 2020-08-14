Tig Notaro to Replace Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’, Defining the Word “Upgrade”

It looks like comedian Tig Notaro will replace Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder‘s Netflix film Army of the Dead, after recent allegations of sexual assault against D’Elia came to light. TL/DR: Good riddance to bad trash, and this casting swap can go down in the dictionary next to the phrase “net positive”.

However, it is gonna’ be a complex process getting Notaro in there. Army of the Dead wrapped principal photography in late 2019, so Snyder is now juggling two rounds of re-shoots: this, and the highly-anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League. You might’ve heard of it. Also, right, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, so none of the cast can get back together. According to THR‘s report, the reshoots will partially utilize “green screen and CG technology to blend her in.”

Co-written by Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum), Army of the Dead is an ensemble that also includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Garret Dillahunt, and Raül Castillo. The film follows a crew of mercenaries who plan a heist in Las Vegas in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. It’s been called a “spiritual successor” to Snyder’s breakout film, the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead. (Also, his best movie!)

Army of the Dead doesn’t have an official release date quite yet, but all signs point to late 2020. For more on the film, here’s the first image of the entire cast plus a bonus photo of Snyder behind the scenes.