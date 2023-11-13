The Big Picture Salman Khan's latest film, Tiger 3, has already broken records with its worldwide gross of $11.35 million on its opening day, making it the highest-grossing overseas opener in Hindi cinema history.

Tiger 3's success is not surprising given Khan's reputation as a muscled hero with immense star power, and the added appeal of Katrina Kaif as his on-screen romantic partner.

The film is part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which aims to connect several undercover agent epics, including Pathaan and War, with crossover appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Salman Khan undoubtedly knows how to make a roar at the box office and the latest installment in his action-drama trilogy Tiger 3 is no exception. Following on from the events of his 2017 hit Tiger Zinda Hai, the Bollywood icon has made it abundantly clear he is back with a bang with his titular character.

Opening on Saturday, Tiger 3 has already made history as the highest-grossing overseas opening day (including paid previews) in the history of Hindi cinema courtesy of its astonishing $11.35 million (₹ 94 crore) worldwide gross. The title was previously held by fellow Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan's romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which was released back in 2012. If that wasn't already enough of a smooth swing, the action feast also topped the table as the highest-grossing Diwali-day release in the history of Hindi cinema. In a triad of wins for the megastar, Tiger 3 has clawed its way to being Khan's biggest-ever opener in his more than three decades in Indian cinema.

Although impressive, Tiger 3's success is somewhat unsurprising. It follows on from Khan's hefty legacy as a muscled hero who is all heart and boasts enough star power to charge up a small army. Khan's name alone sends audiences flocking into theaters but the added weight of his co-star Katrina Kaif - who is arguably the most favored on-screen romantic partner amongst audiences - adds a little extra for good measure. At first glance, the formula is proving successful with audiences awarding it a healthy 82% on Rotten Tomatoes with no signs of it stopping.

Tiger 3 is the Latest Entry in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe

The Maneesh Sharma-directed film follows Tiger and his undercover agent wife Zoya (Kaif) on a mission to save their son from an old skeleton hiding in Zoya's closet that has reared its ugly head again in the form of Emraan Hashmi. Framed for being a traitor - despite only trying to foster peaceful relations between India and Pakistan - Tiger grapples to save the latter from a deadly fate against all odds whilst protecting his family.

The latest Tiger chapter forms part of a wider plan to bridge Yash Raj Films' much anticipated Spy Universe together. It comprises a string of undercover agent epics including Shah Rukh Khan's record-breaking Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's War, which are all slowly being threaded together through each new release. This boasts a treat for audiences with each respective star making special cross-over appearances in true Marvel-style. In Tiger 3, SRK's Pathaan made a special cameo pulling Tiger out of a sticky situation returning the favour after Tiger extended his hand during the events of Pathaan earlier this year.

You can watch a trailer for the film below.