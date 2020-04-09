‘Tiger King’: Joel McHale to Host Netflix Aftershow ‘The Tiger King and I’

The Tiger King franchise will continue to roar for Netflix, which has set Joel McHale to host a cleverly-titled aftershow titled The Tiger King and I that will be released on April 12, the streamer announced Thursday.

It will feature brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Kelci ‘Saff’ Saffery, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkham, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. The aftershow will serve as the eighth installment in the series that was alluded to by Jeff Lowe on Cameo over the weekend.

The Tiger King and I will no doubt explore what has happened to these people’s lives since the series debuted March 20 on Netflix, where more than 34 million U.S. subscribers watched the show within its first 10 days of release. Many have joined Cameo, which allows fans to buy videos from them directly, and everyone’s prices have risen since they first joined the service — indicating high demand.

Though some have condemned Tiger King for its depiction of animal abuse, others have argued that it has shined a light on barbaric practices, ensuring a brighter future for the animals. The series has also reportedly prompted Florida police to reinvestigate the disappearance of Carole Baskin‘s husband, who is basically alleged by the series to have been fed to hungry tigers.

Tiger King star Joe Exotic was recently interview from prison, where he said he’s “done with the Carole Baskin saga” and is looking forward to being released from prison and enjoying his newfound fame, though his legal appeals have not been going especially well.

It’s unclear whether Carole or her husband, Howard Baskin, will participate after saying they felt duped by the Tiger King filmmakers, but I know I’m excited to hear from folks like Dial and Kirkham, who seem to have been aware of what kind of circus they were involved in from the start. We’ll find out what they have to say and much, much more I’m sure, when The Tiger King and I hits the streaming service this coming weekend. One thing you have to give Netflix credit for is the streamer’s turnaround time.

