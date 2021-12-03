If Joe Exotic is the king of tigers, what does that make rival tiger enthusiast Doc Antle? Some are using words like “cult leader,” “master manipulator,” and “criminal,” along with many other shall we say colorful descriptions of the zoo owner. In the official trailer for a new Netflix series titled, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story which is set to come out on the streaming service on December 10, we hear these words and more used to paint a picture of the exotic animal owner who resides and runs his zoo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Focusing completely on Antle, the new limited series promises to take us deep into the belly of the beast and show us first-hand experiences of the man’s lies and deceptions as he allegedly cons his way to the top of the private zoo game. We hear from people that claim Antle is a “cult” leader and that he has used his training in Yogaville for evil purposes to “manipulate” people throughout his life. While Antle has a ‘nothing to see here, move it along’ mentality and way of handling the public, those stepping forward to share their personal experiences in this series are hoping to bring their stories to light and send Antle away with his tail between his legs.

Audiences first met Antle when he made an appearance as a side character in 2020’s Tiger King (you know, the series that we all binged within one of the first days of the COVID-19 shutdown?) which focused the main story on Exotic and Carole Baskin’s zoos and rivalry. We caught quick glimpses of Antle’s zoo and supporters, but didn’t learn much about the man himself. Although other characters described Antle’s operation as a cult, to be fair there didn’t seem to be a lot of innocent tiger lovers on the series so everyone’s word was a little murky. Along with running his exotic animal compound, his animals have also been featured on the screens of Hollywood in films such as Ace Ventura and 1998’s Dr. Dolittle.

The newest installment of what is now shaping up to be a Netflix franchise follows hot on the heels of Tiger King 2 which landed on the streaming platform November 17. Tiger King 2 focused on Exotic’s imprisonment and whether or not he was set up along with seeking to find answers in the mysterious disappearance of Baskin’s ex-husband.

When Tiger King dropped, everyone was glued to their screens to see what crazy thing was going to happen next and it looks like The Doc Antle Story will create more of the same reactions. While Antle says that “There’s nothing to see here except success, understanding, and a team of people who make [caring for the animals] their life,” the trailer promises to pull the curtain back and reveal what is really going on behind the scenes.

Check out the full trailer below and tune in to find out all the secrets when Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story debuts on Netflix on December 10.

