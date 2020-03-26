‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Is a Possibility, Says Director

According to Netflix’s own rankings of its most popular movies and TV shows, the U.S. is completely obsessed with the shenanigans of Joe Exotic in the insane documentary series Tiger King. The seven-episode docuseries chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story of Joe Exotic, a flamboyant and tremendously confident owner of a big cat zoo in the middle of nowhere Oklahoma. Much like a Stefon sketch, this show has everything: a dangerous rivalry with a fellow big cat owner, a murder-for-hire plot, a run for U.S. president (seriously), and more sketchy characters than you can possibly imagine.

But while the current story of Joe Exotic and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness comes to an end with the show’s seventh episode, it appears as though there may still be more story to tell. Speaking to EW, one of the film’s directors Rebecca Chaiklin says Tiger King Season 2 could absolutely happen:

“To be continued,” she says after a long pause. “I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Netflix has extended a popular docuseries. The true-crime show Making a Murderer was such a hit that the streaming service ordered a second season of the show that continued following developing events. While Tiger King may conclude with Joe Exotic in prison, if you watched the series you know there’s a seemingly unending number of twists to this particular story, so it’s not hard to believe there’s even more where that came from. What kooky characters that might entail is anyone’s guess, but as one of the many who binge-watched this docuseries in a short period of time, I can attest I would be very interested in seeing more.

But even if Tiger King Season 2 doesn’t happen, there will be more Joe Exotic on the small screen. Before the Netflix show premiered, a TV series adaptation of the podcast Joe Exotic was announced with Kate McKinnon playing the role fo Carole Baskin, from the producers of the TV series adaptation of the podcast Dirty John. No word on how soon that show might happen, or who’ll play Joe Exotic (it’s gotta be Dax Shepard right?), but that fictionalized account will no doubt gain momentum in the wake of the success of Tiger King.