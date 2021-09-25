It’s weird to think about the pandemic having a sensational piece of entertainment, but that’s exactly what Tiger King was. As we all went into lockdown, we were looking for something to watch, and wouldn’t you know it, here was Netflix with the sensational true crime story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Netflix had a captive audience and they didn’t let it go to waste as Tiger King became the thing that people were talking about in March 2020.

Now about 18 months later, it’s time for Season 2, and at Netflix’s TUDUM event, they announced that the second season will arrive on November 17th. In the following video, Netflix provides a brief refresher on what happened in Season 1 and then reveals the date for the second season. For those who didn’t see the first season, here’s the synopsis for Season 1:

Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Tiger King 2' to Premiere on Netflix This Year

The big question here is if Tiger King has any gas left in the tank. People tuned in because they were looking for something to do, and the show scratched the itch. While we’re still not out of the pandemic, we are well out of lockdown, so people aren’t glued to their TVs in the same way. That leaves it to the strength of the material to lure people back and see if there’s something more worth saying in this twisted, outlandish true-crime narrative.

Tiger King 2 is part of Netflix’s latest slate of true crime documentaries, and arguably it’s the flagship of the lineup since it has the most name recognition. We’ll see if people are hungry for more when Season 2 drops on November 17th. Check out the announcement video below:

KEEP READING: Fisher Stevens on Directing ‘Palmer’, Producing ‘Tiger King’, and ‘Succession’ Season 3

Share Share Tweet Email

Let's Jam! Netflix's Live Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Reveals Its Opening Credits Sequence, Featuring the Music of Yoko Kanno The adaptation, starring John Cho, premieres this November.

Read Next