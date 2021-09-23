Netflix has revealed that a second season of the wild and chaotic docuseries Tiger King titled Tiger King 2 will be heading to the streamer later this year. According to the release, the second season of the series that captured the world's attention in early 2020 promises “just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!"

Though we were given little information as to where Season 2 may pick up, series stars Carol Baskins, Jeff Lowe, and the wild and controversial Joe Exotic all appear to be returning. Season 1 of Tiger King followed Exotic and showcased his controversial methods of dealing and caring for tigers. Baskins, an animal rights activist also caring for tigers, attempted to take Exotic's circus down, leading to even further controversy regarding Baskins' husband Don Lewis and his disappearance.

The original season sparked a ton of debate among fans, so it is no surprise the popular docuseries was renewed, promising even more mayhem. Exotic is currently serving a 17-year sentence in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to target Baskins.

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are set to return as directors for Tiger King 2, while the two will also executive produce alongside Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens. The announcement for Tiger King 2 was made while Netflix was revealing its slate of true-crime documentaries and films premiering through early 2022. The films and series include The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, The Tinder Swindler, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, and Bad Vegan, meaning true-crime fans will be eating good in the early stages of 2022.

Not much more information has been revealed about Tiger King 2 as of yet, however, fans can certainly begin looking forward to the continuation of this wild and controversial series at some point later this year. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more upcoming information, and you can check out the official teaser down below:

