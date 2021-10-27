Hey, cool cats and kittens! When we all finished Season 1 of Tiger King in 2020, we thought we had seen it all: conniving, death threats, manipulation, tigers, lions, and some of the most bizarre people in the world going through a massive public feud. But, according to Netflix, we’ve only scratched the surface in this true-crime documentary. Thanks to a new trailer revealed today, Tiger King 2 will continue to follow the lives and possible crimes committed by a group of big cat owners from Oklahoma and Florida who basically despise one another.

In the trailer for Tiger King 2, it is revealed that when you add fame to all the stuff that happened in previous years, the cat owners who have bad blood between them can get even fiercer – and deadlier. Who could have known? Even though he’s still in prison for the attempted murder of Carole Baskin, the indisputable star of the show Joe Exotic will continue to feature prominently in Tiger King 2, through interviews and FaceTime, and making alliances we never saw coming.

Tiger King 2 promises to bring even more surprising revelations about America’s biggest cat owners, a further investigation on Baskin’s husband’s death, as well as the downside of fame: now, Exotic, Baskin, and other prominent individuals like Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson have their lives under a magnifying glass and the authorities want some answers on how they constructed their empires.

Tiger King premiered in March 2020 – the period in which COVID-19 started spreading worldwide. As many people were locked inside their homes, the series got a huge word of mouth popularity and ended up becoming one of the biggest new titles on Netflix, with over 30 million people watching it just on the first 10 days after its release. A scripted TV series was set to be produced by Prime Video, starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic, but the project ended up being shelved, as Cage told Variety back in July:

“We should clear the record. I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

Netflix, however, felt differently and quickly ordered a special hosted by Joel McHale, as well as a new season to get further into the surprising and bizarre story. Tiger King 2 is directed by Rebecca Chaiklin & Eric Goode, who serve as executive producers alongside Chris Smith & Fisher Stevens.

Season 2 of Tiger King premieres exclusively on Netflix on November 17. You can check out the trailer and poster below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Tiger King 2:

With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.

