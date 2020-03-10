‘Tiger King’ Trailer Teases the Wild Tale of Big Cat Owner Joe Exotic

Netflix has released the trailer for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The upcoming documentary series follows the world of big cat owners, specifically Joe Exotic, a gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who was eventually implicated in a murder-for-hire plot.

This is the kind of series that seems tailor-made for Netflix. It’s wild, it’s true crime, it’s colorful, and it’s designed to get people talking. That doesn’t mean it’s good or bad; just that it checks the boxes of what Netflix would like in a documentary series because it means you’ve got something entering the zeitgeist. Netflix has already had one big win this year in reality TV with Love Is Blind, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they had another with Tiger King.

Check out the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness trailer below. The series premieres on Netflix on March 20th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: