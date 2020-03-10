‘Tiger King’ Trailer Teases the Wild Tale of Big Cat Owner Joe Exotic

Netflix has released the trailer for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The upcoming documentary series follows the world of big cat owners, specifically Joe Exotic, a gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who was eventually implicated in a murder-for-hire plot.
This is the kind of series that seems tailor-made for Netflix. It’s wild, it’s true crime, it’s colorful, and it’s designed to get people talking. That doesn’t mean it’s good or bad; just that it checks the boxes of what Netflix would like in a documentary series because it means you’ve got something entering the zeitgeist. Netflix has already had one big win this year in reality TV with Love Is Blind, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they had another with Tiger King.
Check out the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness trailer below. The series premieres on Netflix on March 20th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness:
Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.