HBO has released the trailer for their upcoming documentary Tiger. The two-part feature chronicles the rise, fall, and redemption of golfer Tiger Woods. There’s a lot of story to unpack considering that Woods was one of the greatest to ever play the game (if not the greatest), but then it all fell apart in the most public way possible. The documentary will feature the first sit-down interview with Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of Woods’ sex scandal. And then there will also be the “redemption” part that showcases Tiger’s comeback.

As someone who has never followed golf that closely, I’m curious to see how this documentary tells Woods’ story. I’m obviously aware of Tiger Woods (even the most casual observer knows he’s a successful golfer), but hopefully this documentary will go beyond the headlines and provide a new perspective on this sports icon.

Check out the Tiger trailer below. Part I premieres on Sunday, January 10th and Part II premieres on Sunday, January 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tiger:

From HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects comes TIGER, a two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. Part I premieres SUNDAY, JANUARY 10 (9 P.M. ET), followed by Part II on SUNDAY, JANUARY 17 (9 P.M. ET).TIGER is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship.Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney executive produces alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict. Academy Award nominee and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman and Emmy® nominee Matthew Hamachek serve as directors of the two-part television presentation.

