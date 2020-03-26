‘Tigertail’ Trailer Teases Alan Yang’s Emotional Feature-Directing Debut for Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for Tigertail, the emotional multi-generational feature-directing debut from Emmy-winner Alan Yang. The drama stars Hong-Chi Lee and Tzi Ma as the same Taiwanese factory worker at different points in his life — before, during, and after his decision to seek a new life in America, where a joyless arranged marriage leaves him with a daughter he can’t connect to.
This looks like a gorgeous emotional roller coaster, the type of deeply-felt story we knew Yang could crush after Master of None but on a much more personal scale. The filmmaker offered up his own sentiments on twitter over what impact he hopes Tigertail can have in these weird, trying times.
The trailer for TIGERTAIL is here! Please share it with anyone who needs an escape for two minutes today, especially Asian-Americans, who are facing an unprecedented time in our history. This film is a love letter to my family and all of the Asian immigrants out there. 謝謝大家！ pic.twitter.com/hn0s36FVqJ
— Alan Yang 楊維榕 (@alanyang) March 26, 2020
Check out the trailer below. Tigertail hits Netflix on April 10.
Here is the official synopsis for Tigertail:
In this poignant multi-generational drama, Pin-Jui (Hong-Chi Lee) is a free-spirited yet impoverished young Taiwanese factory worker, who makes the difficult decision to leave his homeland — and the woman he loves — behind in order to seek better opportunities in America. But years of monotonous work and an arranged marriage devoid of love or compassion leave an older Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) a shadow of his former self. Unable to sympathize with his daughter Angela (Christine Ko) and at risk of living out his retirement in solitude, Pin-Jui must reconnect with his past in order to finally build the life he once dreamed of having. Spanning continents and decades, from 1950s Taiwan to present-day New York City, Tigertail is written and directed by Emmy winner Alan Yang and features a supporting cast including Joan Chen, Yo-Hsing Fang, Kuei-Mei Yang, Kunjue Li, and Fiona Fu.