In the age of social media celebrities, there's no telling who the people who upload content to the internet every day really are when the camera stops rolling. The case of Ali Abulaban, better known online as JinnKid, is a stark reminder of that. Once known for doing comedic impressions of the NPCs in the video game Skyrim and of Al Pacino's title character from Scarface, he's now remembered as an abuser and killer accused and, as of May this year, convicted of killing his wife and her friend. Peacock will bring true-crime fans into the home and life of Abulaban tomorrow with the release of the documentary TikTok Star Murders and Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek that peers into his psyche leading up to his heinous actions.

TikTok Star Murders pieces together a treasure trove of never-before-seen footage and interviews with close friends and family to show how Ali and his wife Ana Abaluban's seemingly perfect life fell apart behind the scenes. Before the incident, the pair were set with great jobs and a bright young daughter, until Ali's TikTok fame began to skyrocket in 2019. His growing follower base only saw his funny, talented, and charismatic side along with the brightest moments of his relationship with Ana as she took part in his videos.

In reality, however, their marriage was falling apart as Ali became far more abusive, privately filming his disturbing acts of domestic violence on his phone. His narcissism, addiction, and crippling jealousy would only push him further over the edge until October 25, 2021, when he'd turn a gun on Ana and her friend Rayburn Cardenas Barron and earn a potential lifetime behind bars.

The sneak peek explores Abaluban's narcissism and inability to separate his career from his real life. One of Ana's friends describes Ali's entitled, larger-than-life behavior that seemed to carry over from his recordings, while another discusses the blurring of his online persona and who he really is. Voice messages left by Abaluban especially paint him as delusional, as he calls himself a god and gloats about the fame and adoration he receives. It's a scene that delivers a stark warning to content creators to remain grounded for the sake of their mental health and relationships.

Who Is Behind 'TikTok Star Murders'?

Serving as executive producer and showrunner for TikTok Star Murders is George Plamondon, who has a wealth of true crime and reality television experience, along with a production credit on The Last Victim starring Ali Larter, Ron Perlman, and the MCU's new Galactus, Ralph Ineson. The documentary hails from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's G-Unit Film and Television and Lusid Media, with Jackson joining Plamondon as an executive producer alongside Zak Weisfeld, Libby Richman, and Elizabeth Fisher.

Peacock has become a strong destination for fans of true crime, whether in terms of documentaries like TikTok Star Murders or dramatizations. One of the platform's hit series, Dr. Death, mixes a bit of both, with the two seasons of the core anthology series featuring actors covering the real-life stories of medical professionals using their positions to harm and outright kill their patients, while the accompanying docuseries fully examine the doctors' crimes and how they managed to go undetected for so long. The streaming service also boasts other hits like Myth of the Zodiac Killer and Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies as well as NBC's long-running investigative series Dateline.

TikTok Star Murders premieres on the platform tomorrow, June 25. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.