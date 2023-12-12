The Big Picture Tilda Swinton is an exceptional actress who can transform herself for any role she takes on, and critics on Rotten Tomatoes always praise her performances.

Since her debut in 1986 in Derek Jarman's Caravaggio, Tilda Swinton has somehow found extraordinary opportunity after extraordinary opportunity to prove herself as one of the greatest actresses working today. She's an absolute chameleon, capable of utterly transforming her body, voice, and mannerisms to suit whatever role she's playing, disappearing into all sorts of colorful and interesting characters.

Whether it's in a more niche arthouse film such as Jarman's Edward II, or in something much more mainstream such as the blockbuster juggernaut Avengers: Endgame, you can always count on Swinton to be one of the biggest standouts of whatever movie she's in. She always manages to elevate lackluster material, but there's nothing like a film that's already extraordinary, made all the better simply by having Swinton in it, which critics on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes are always enthusiastic about pointing out.

11 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Wes Anderson is one of those directors who love working with the same people across most of his movies, and his collaboration with Tilda Swinton is a legendary one that has always yielded terrific results. One such result is The Grand Budapest Hotel, a funny yet emotional caper about the aging owner of a hotel, who tells a writer about his years as a lobby boy under an exceptional concierge.

A thrilling celebration of the power of stories, Grand Budapest is one of Anderson's most impressive and ambitious films. In it, Swinton has a rather limited but terribly important role as the dowager whose inheritance sparks the main conflict of the story. Under pounds of makeup yet as agile in her thespian skills as ever, Swinton does a hilarious job and ensures that even when she's not on-screen, her presence throughout the narrative looms large.

10 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Swinton and Wes Anderson's highest-rated movie together on Rotten Tomatoes is Moonrise Kingdom, a coming-of-age rom-com where a pair of young lovers flee their town, causing a search party to set out to find them. The movie's high acclaim is for a good reason: It's easily one of Anderson's most emotionally investing, thoroughly entertaining films to date.

Swinton's role as a Social Services worker isn't super extensive, but it's more than enough for her to shine. She's one of the most memorable members of a cast absolutely stacked with high-caliber stars, helping to empower this beautiful story about young love and juvenile mental health. Even when she has limited screen time, Swinton always stands out.

9 'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has made two English-language productions: Okja and Snowpiercer, both with Swinton in crucial villainous roles. Of the two, Snowpiercer is the highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a post-apocalyptic thriller much more claustrophobic than most, where a train traveling around a lifeless world ravaged by climate change sees a new class system emerge.

With endless mind-blowing twists, some of the best visuals of Bong's career, and a phenomenal cast, it's no wonder why Snowpiercer is praised as one of the best-ever movies set on trians. Its allegorical take on social classes and inequality is both nuanced and easy to understand, and Swinton's idiosyncratic performance as the train's sadistic second-in-command is one of the film's strongest aspects.

8 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Regardless of its quality as a film in a vacuum, it's impossible to deny that Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Endgame is an achievement unlike anything else cinema has ever seen before, or perhaps will ever see again. It was the culmination of over ten years and dozens of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, seeing the titular group teaming up after years apart for one last chance at recovering from the damage Thanos did in Avengers: Infinity War.

In the über-successful blockbuster (it was the single fastest film to gross $100 million at the box office), Swinton reprised her role from Doctor Strange as the Ancient One, the mighty leader of the Masters of the Mystic Arts. Even though what she gets is hardly more than a decently-sized cameo, it's in a scene that makes her character pivotal to the story. Swinton makes sure that her presence is one of the most memorable parts of the film's thrilling second act.

7 'The Eternal Daughter' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

In Joanna Hogg's divisive mystery drama The Eternal Daughter, an artist and her elderly mother return to a hotel now haunted by its mysterious past. There, in their former family home, they confront long-buried secrets. It's a magnificent slow-burner that demands patience and attention from its audience, making it easy to grant it that with an atmospheric world and a potent horror-like tone.

In an exquisitely memorable dual role, Swinton plays both the middle-aged filmmaker protagonist and her mother. Dark, Gothic, and leaving lots of food for thought after its credits roll, The Eternal Daughter offers not only a brilliantly written and directed story about female family ties, but also not just one, but technically two of its lead actress' strongest performances.

6 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Here to remind audiences that animation isn't just for children, and that it's a powerful medium with strengths that only it is able to channel, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is the famous Mexican auteur's first foray into feature animation, and the results were tremendous. Telling the classic story of a wooden boy brought to life by his father's wish, the movie is a hard-hitting exploration of themes of war, death, and childhood.

Swinton voices one of the most interesting depictions of Death in film history: a mystifying mythological creature with an exquisitely strange design, emanating a blue light that envelops her in an even more enrapturing aura of mystery. It's hard to imagine anyone other than Swinton playing the character, since it feels like her ethereal voice was pretty much tailor-made for the role.

4 'War Requiem' (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

It was Derek Jarman who saw Tilda Swinton burst onto the scene, so it's only fitting that they went on to have one of the most prolific actor-director collaborations in film history. They made six movies together before Jarman's passing, of which War Requiem was among the earliest. With no spoken dialogue, the film follows the music and lyrics of Benjamin Britten's requiem of the same name, which includes a soldier poet reflecting on WWI's horrors.

Featuring the final performance of the legendary Laurence Olivier as the old soldier, War Requiem is the underrated work of an underrated master of the craft. Swinton, in one of her earliest roles, plays the nurse tending to the dying poet. With tenderness and great emotional potency, she shows the signs of the terrific thespian that she'd later prove to be.

3 'The Garden' (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Another Jarman arthouse masterwork lauded by critics, The Garden is a nearly wordless visual poem intercutting multiple storylines together, portraying an allegory of the suffering and social ostracizing gay men were going through during the AIDS crisis. When Jarman made the film, he was facing death from AIDS. This renders an already powerful movie all the more emotionally affecting.

In the surrealistic images of religious iconography that Jarman presents throughout The Garden, Swinton plays a Madonna who is harassed by paparazzi. Her presence alone makes this film worth seeking out, as if the beautifully vulnerable and enveloping atmosphere achieved by Jarman wasn't enough.

2 'Edward II' (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Jarman and Swinton's penultimate film together, Edward II is the auteur's version of Christopher Marlowe's incredibly powerful period drama. With modern costumes and settings, it tells the story of king Edward II handing the power-craving nobility the perfect excuse to conspire against him when he takes as lover an ambitious man, which proves to be their downfall.

Swinton plays the French princess Isabella, King Edward II's diplomatic wife. She fulfills the role of the love-starved wife desperate to win back her husband to perfection, while still providing Isabella with a richly textured personality and agency. It may not be one of the actress's best-known roles, but it sure deserves more recognition.

1 'Last and First Men' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

The Icelandic Jóhann Jóhannsson is best known for his incredible award-winning film scores, but before his untimely passing in 2018, he made his first and last directing effort. It was released two years after his death: Last and First Men, an ambitious experimental sci-fi film with only the narrated story of a future race of humans finding itself on the verge of extinction. The only visuals are recordings of lone surreal monuments in gorgeous black and white.

It's Tilda Swinton who narrates the beautiful story of progress, evolution, and the unchanging aspects of the human condition. She's the best possible fit; Who better than an actress with one of the most heavenly voices in Hollywood to keep such a challenging project tied together? As a result, Last and First Men is one of Tilda Swinton's highest-rated projects on Rotten Tomatoes.

