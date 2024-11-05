The end of the world is getting more sing-songy than usual in Neon's new audacious musical, The End, which boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Tilda Swinton and Michael Shannon. The latest feature film from The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer, The End takes place in a world where most of humanity has been wiped out in an apocalyptic disaster, with the only survivors being an affluent family living in a state-of-the-art bunker. At least, they think they're the last of humanity, but as the first trailer for The End shows, they might just be wrong.

The first trailer for The End introduces the small group of family members that have taken refuge after the Earth freezes over in an apparent new ice age. Things get complicated when a young woman (Moses Ingram) suddenly appears on their doorstep, despite that same doorstep being under several feet of solid ice. Many of the family members are understandably skeptical about this stranger and her intentions, but the youngest of the group (George MacKay) forms an almost immediate attachment to her. The trailer for The End also avoids what has become a common criticism of modern-day movie musicals. Instead of hiding the elaborate musical numbers altogether, the trailer for the upcoming film proudly boasts its numerous songs.

The End is both directed and co-written by Joshua Oppenheimer, who received Oscar nominations for both The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence. The End represents a significant departure for Oppenheimer, given that the filmmaker has mostly made a name for himself in the world of documentaries. The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Tilda Swinton (Snowpiercer), Michael Shannon (The Bikeriders), George MacKay (1917), Lennie James (The Walking Dead), Bronagh Gallagher (Pulp Fiction), Tim McInnerny (Gladiator II), and Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

'The End' Proves Musicals Are Making a Comeback in 2024

The trailer for The End also proudly boasts some of the film's high reviews since premiering at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, with Collider's own Jason Gorber calling it in his review of the film as a "challenging work that, while imperfect, has the potential to be more rewarding as time passes." 2024 in general appears to be a very big year for movie musicals, as some of the year's most anticipated films are in that genre. This includes the long-awaited adaptation of Wicked, the upcoming Disney sequel Moana 2, and the 2025 Oscar hopeful Emilia Pérez.

The End premieres in theaters on Friday, December 6, 2024. You can watch the trailer above.