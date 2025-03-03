Tilda Swinton is a prolific, chameleon-like actress who has shape-shifted across countless phenomenal roles over the years. She can play restrained and realistic or wonderfully over-the-top, making her a force both within independent cinema and the biggest of blockbusters. Swinton dances across genres, appearing in everything from vampire dramas to corporate thrillers.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the must-watch movies in Swinton's catalog. The following flicks show off her immense powers and remarkable range, as well as her capacity for emotional gut-punches. Here are the actress's definitive movies, from the multilingual richness of I Am Love to the frightening intensity of We Need to Talk About Kevin.

10 'The Souvenir' (2019)

Directed by Joanna Hogg

Image via A24

"I don't want you to be a little adult. I want you to be your age." Set in 1980s London, The Souvenir is a semi-autobiographical film by director Joanna Hogg (Archipelago, The Eternal Daughter). Swinton takes on the role of Rosalind, the supportive yet concerned mother of Julie, a young film student entangled in a tumultuous relationship. Julie is played by Swinton's real-life daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, adding another meta layer to the movie.

As with all of Hogg's work, The Souvenir is brilliantly restrained, dealing in narrative subtlety and believable performances. The cinematography is organic and the dialogue, much of it improvised, feels incredibly real. The actors are great across the board; Honor and Tilda are both raw and impactful here, and have an intriguing dynamic, while Tom Burke also shines as the mysterious, damaged Anthony. The sequel, which gets even more self-reflexive and self-aware, is also worth checking out, though it's not quite as moving as this one.