Wedding vows will take on a whole new meaning this summer.

One Media has released a gruesome, intense trailer for their upcoming horror movie Till Death starring Megan Fox in the leading role of Emma — who, according to what little we know of the film's mysterious plot, is trapped in an unhappy marriage to her husband played by Eoin Macken.

You wouldn't think that, though, based on the first 15 seconds of this 2-minute trailer. The scene starts out with slow, romantic piano music playing as Emma steps through a fancy lake house decorated with rose petals and lit candles. Her husband (who looks like he's getting ready to enter a "Skinny Hugh Jackman Look-Alike Contest") surprises her with a beautiful necklace before they fall onto the bed in a passionate embrace.

A beat later, things go terribly wrong. The trailer smash-cuts to a brief, snowy outdoor shot of the lake house while Emma screams for help. She wakes up to discover her husband has been violently murdered while they slept. Jerking violently, Emma tries to free her right hand from the shackle — which is also attached to her husband's corpse. To complicate things further, the rest of the trailer shows Emma running, hiding, and violently trying to defend herself from two would-be hitmen, but her ultimate fate is left unknown.

In addition to Fox and Macken, Till Death stars Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth, and Aml Ameen. S.K. Dale directs from a script by Jason Carvey. The movie is produced by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Orphan: First Kill), Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Jana Karaivanova, Yariv Lerner, Tanner Mobley, and Les Weldon.

Till Death comes to theaters on July 2. Take a look at the trailer and dissect it for yourself below:

