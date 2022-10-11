Chinonye Chukwu has already proven to be quite the force in this industry with 2019’s Clemency, but you’re about to hear her name more so than ever because her new feature film, Till, could and should be seen by the widest possible audience — and become a major player this awards season, for that matter.

The film tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), a 14-year-old boy who was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi in 1955. Mamie's deep grief morphs into a determination to raise awareness and take action, making her a significant force in the Civil Rights Movement and someone who inspired real change, and continues to do so today.

With the film opening in theaters nationwide on October 14th, I got the chance to chat with Chukwu about her journey to Till.

Image via Orion

Till marks Chukwu’s third feature film as a director. First came 2012’s Alaska-Land, a film that struggled to get into film festivals and labs. However, next came 2019’s Clemency, a widely acclaimed piece that scored Alfre Woodard a BAFTA nomination. (And should have earned her an Academy Award nomination as well.) From there, Chukwu made the leap to her very first studio feature, Till.

How’d Chukwu’s experience making Till post-Clemency compare to her experience getting Clemency off the ground after Alaska-Land? Here’s how she described it:

“In some ways it was night and day, and in other ways, it's the same. The artistry and the approach to the craft was still the same for me. The systems around that craft are very different. And so, it was a great learning experience for me. Clemency took several years for me to find financing and it was a much, much, much, much, much smaller budget film … And then after Clemency, I was thrust into the business of this craft that I've been really honing for the last however many years, or half my life. Making Till was craft-wise the same experience, but everything else that came around with it, knowing that it was gonna be released and distributed — you know, because when you make an independent film, you're just like, fingers crossed! [Laughs] And so there was something special about knowing that this film was going to be seen.I had the most extraordinary experience making it. When I tell some of my director friends they're like, 'Wow, that is a rare one,’ because I had creative autonomy, and the producers were like, 'We believe in your artistic vision and want you to tell the story the way you want to tell it,’ and so did the studio. They believed in my artistic vision, and as an artist, especially a black woman, to be given that kind of creative autonomy and have that kind of belief in my artistry was incredible.”

Image via Orion

Not only does Chukwu have the resources to reach a wider audience this time around, but she’ll also have the opportunity to be part of a robust awards campaign that deserves to reap big results.

Given there’s still some lingering disappointment that Clemency didn’t break into the Oscar race, I opted to ask Chukwu what she learned from that experience that’s now influencing how she’s thinking about Till’s Academy Award chances. Here’s what she said:

“What I laugh about to this day is when I was in pre-production for Clemency, I didn't know what an agent was. I didn't know what a manager was. I was like, ‘I'm an artist. I'm just gonna focus on my craft.’ And so all that other stuff, I literally was not thinking about it. [Laughs] I’m really proud of Clemency and Alfre gave an extraordinary performance and nothing can take away from that. And I move with that same kind of energy with Till, but it's great to have the support system of a studio who's going to make sure the film is out there and seen and received. And I'm also so incredibly proud of Till and all of the performances are phenomenal, Danielle especially is extraordinary. And Jalen, and John Douglas, and everybody is phenomenal, and I’m proud of the craft work that was done as well from all the departments. I hope everybody sees it and I get really excited because there's an infrastructure around Till to ensure that as many people as possible see the film.”

Chukwu and her team certainly deliver awards-caliber work. Now hopefully that infrastructure can pave the way to the film getting the recognition it deserves, especially when it comes to Deadwyler’s astounding performance as Mamie.

While discussing Chukwu’s preference of coming to set so meticulously prepared that she can pivot to a Plan F if needed, she pinpointed one particular scene that changed quite drastically on the day, and it happens to be one of Deadwyler’s most breathtaking moments in the movie.

“With Mamie’s testimony, the plan was have eight or nine shots. That was the plan. What was in the film, that was the first shot that we shot. After the first take, I'm like, ‘Damn.’ [Laughs] And then everybody in the crew gave Danielle a standing ovation because we’re like, ‘My god!’ And then we did a second take, my cinematographer and I look at each other and we’re like, ‘We don't need to do another shot. This is it!’ I knew that on an emotional level, it was important that visually I stay with Mamie’s emotional journey throughout that testimony because she goes through such a journey, and that we keep the pressure on her visually. So that was always a part of the vision. I walked into that scene, the first day of shooting it, thinking I needed these eight or nine shots to communicate that vision. By the time Danielle did that first and second take I said, ‘Oh, this can also accomplish that idea, that vision that I had, but in a different way.’”

Image via Orion

As much as Chukwu likes to come to set prepared, she’s also very open to embracing the unexpected magic that can pop up during filming. And that approach has significantly strengthened her films twice now — on Till and on Clemency as well.

“The long take of Alfre near the end of Clemency where we hold on her face, that wasn't planned either. But Alfre and I, through our prep work, we were so clear about what Bernadine’s emotional journey was in that scene. I thought we were going to capture that emotional journey in a different way, we go on set, and I’m thinking, after having spent several days or a couple of weeks shooting with Alfre at that time and seeing what she can do in terms of holding a screen, I go to set that day, we shoot the ending of Clemency and I was like, ‘You know what? Alfre, I have an idea. I'm just gonna stay on your face. All of those emotional beats we talked about in this scene, be present to them. I'm just gonna stay with you.’ I didn't tell her how long we were gonna do, I didn't tell her if we were gonna move. I just said, ‘Just be present.’ And that was one take. And it was magical. And I felt that kind of magic when we did Mamie’s testimony. You can't plan it, but you have to be ready to receive it.”

Eager to hear even more about Chukwu’s experience in the industry thus far and what it was like making Till? You can catch our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!