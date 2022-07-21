Today, a telling and heart-wrenching poster has been released for the Chinonye Chukwu feature, Till. The film will tell the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), a mother willing to do anything for her son no matter how great the cost. The story will be centered around the brutal and racist, hate-filled murder of Till-Mobley’s young son, Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall). The story of Emmett’s death is a disturbing and heartbreaking one as, in 1955, he was accused of offending a white woman at a grocery store and, at only 14-years-old, the young boy was savagely attacked and lynched by a mob of white men. Following her son’s death, Till-Mobley poured her anger and pain into his memory by becoming an American educator and activist who railed against the deeply damaging racist ideology that led to her son’s murder.

In the poster, we see an extremely tender moment between Mamie and her beloved son as the two embrace in a tight hug. Dressed to the nines, Emmett is wearing a crisp suit with a brimmed hat with his mother donning an eye-popping yellow dress. While you can’t see their expressions, we know they’re pouring their hearts into one another and the actors are doing a wonderful job of letting that emotion flow over their faces even with their eyes closed. At the top, the poster tells us that the film will be in theaters in October and that it’s based on a true story.

Along with Deadwyler and Hall, the film boasts quite a lineup with the call sheet including the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Haley Bennett. The what is sure to be tear-filled screenplay was penned by Chukwu, Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp. Reilly, Beauchamp, and Goldberg also produce alongside James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, and Thomas K. Levine.

Till is the latest production to come out celebrating the life of Till and Till-Mobley. Earlier this year, ABC dropped a new series titled Women of the Movement which also followed the horrific events leading up to and beyond Till’s death, as well as his mother’s struggle to make sure that justice was served. Meanwhile, Chukwu has previously made a name for herself directing another film centered on a hard hitting true story, the 2019 drama Clemency. That project inspected the real-life case against Troy Davis which led to his much debated execution back in 2011. The film starred Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Danielle Brooks, and Wendell Pierce and breathed new life into the discussion of the late inmate’s life.

Bring a box of tissues and prepare to use them when Till hits theaters on October 7, 2022. Check out the poster below and learn more about the story of Till and Till-Mobley in a special look at ABC's Women of the Movement.