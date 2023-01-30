Almost a week ago, we were greeted with announcements of who and what films could be recognized at the upcoming Oscars. While reacting to her film receiving the snub, Till director Chinonye Chukwu criticized the entertainment industry in a post on social media. Till follows the true story of Black activist Mamie Till-Mobley who seeks justice after the brutal murder of her son Emmett Till in 1955. Till-Mobley is portrayed by Danielle Deadwyler and her performance in the role has drawn a lot of praise. The feature film in itself has also garnered a ton of positive reviews since it made its premiere in the fall of last year.

Writing in a post on Instagram, Chukwu who did not address the snub formally, took aim at Hollywood and how the industry treats black women. “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” Chukwu posted on Instagram. She continued, “And alas. I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life – regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance.”

The story of Emmett Till is one of the most powerful stories from America’s past, expanding on the depths of social injustice faced by a large section of its society for no other reason but looking different. Deadwyler’s performance in the film was noteworthy, however, as the film was snubbed at the Academy Awards, the actress’s performance was also overlooked for the Best Actress nominations as well.

Till is Chukwu’s second feature film with the first being Clemency in 2019 which capped its run as a Sundance award-winning film. The film, however, was ignored for the Oscars in 2020 which prompted Chukwu to respond at the time, saying: "It's part of the systemic oppressions that we're all a part of, and that's internalized in many. We need to get people in positions of power who want to dismantle it, who see women of color as talented with ability, and who see our films and see us." She added: "We just have a long way to go. People need to create space, give space, make space for other voices to be in positions of power, and we have to support films that don't get recognized by white-centered, patriarchal institutions."

Till was not the only Black-led film to be snubbed at this year’s awards. Viola Davis’ performance in The Woman King also did not get recognition nor did Jordan Peele's Nope. Chukwu was not the only person to react to Till’s snub. Whoopi Goldberg, who served as a producer of the film, while also staring as Alma Carthan, Mamie’s mother and Emmett’s grandmother, reacted to the news on The View saying, “Before we start off, we just want to celebrate the talented artists and filmmakers who were nominated for Oscars this morning,” Goldberg said. “Unfortunately, my film, Till, was not nominated, but we do want to congratulate all the nominees because many of them have been here and it’s wonderful to say congrats, so that’s what we’ll do.”

