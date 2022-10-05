MGM released a new trailer for Till, an upcoming biopic inspired by the hearth-wrecking story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), a mother who fought for decades to get justice for her teenage son, who died a victim of a hate crime. The movie promises to reveal more about the tragic story, underlining how Mamie’s activism helped to uproot racial segregation in the United States.

In 1955, Emmett (Jalyn Hall) was abducted, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi. At the time, the boy was only fourteen years old, and his crime was for supposedly offending a white woman in a grocery store. In other words, Emmet was killed for being Black, a sin meriting death in a moment when racial segregation was still legal in the U.S. After Emmet’s death, Mamie turned her grief and rage into fuel to seek justice for her son. The activist would denounce the injustices Black people suffered for the rest of her life, dedicating all her energies to fight for a better world.

In the new trailer, Deadwyler shines as Mamie, a woman who shares tender moments with her son before having her heart ripped out by racial hate. The trailer also offers some emotional recreations of some of Mamie’s most decisive moments, such as when she fought to keep her son’s casket open during his funeral, so the whole world could witness what racial hate does to children. It is hard to hold the tears while watching the trailer, so we should all get ready to be devastated once Till becomes available.

Image via MGM

RELATED: 'Till' Images Take Audiences Behind the Scenes of a Horrifying True Story

Till also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3) The movie is directed by Clemency and AlaskaLand filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu. Chukwu co-writes the script with Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp, both of whom make their feature film writing debut. Talking about the upcoming biopic, Chukwu said:

“Mamie’s untold story is one of resilience and courage in the face of adversity and unspeakable devastation. For me, the opportunity to focus the film on Mamie, a multi-faceted Black woman, and peel back the layers on this particular chapter in her life, was a tall order I accepted with deep respect and responsibility. On the daily, Mamie combatted racism, sexism, and misogyny, which was exponentially heightened in the wake of Emmett’s murder. Mamie did not cower. Instead, she evolved into a warrior for justice who helped me to understand and shape my own similar journey in activism. And as a filmmaker, showing Mamie in all her complex humanity was of utmost importance.”

Till comes to selected theaters on October 14. Check out the new trailer and the movie’s synopsis below.