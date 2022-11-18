The six-episode Disney+ original comedy series The Santa Clauses follows the continuing story of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), as he wrestles with thoughts of retirement from being Santa Claus. The demands of the job are proving to be an uphill battle with the decline in popularity of the holiday, so he decides to put his family first and attempt to find a worthy successor of the title.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Allen (who’s also an executive producer on the project) and Kal Penn (who plays a single father named Simon) talked about what originally drew Allen to the first film, putting on the Santa suit over the years, why Penn wanted to be a part of this franchise, the most surreal moments they each experienced on set, and the desire to return for more episodes.

Collider: Tim, you have one of those careers where people can know you for any number of roles you’ve done because you’ve had quite a list of memorable ones. Could you have ever imagined that you’d be known for being Santa Claus?

TIM ALLEN: No. When I did the movie, it was the best script I’d ever read. The original script was one of the best scripts, top to bottom. Very little was changed, other than how in the original script, I think I shot and killed Santa. I remember Jeffrey Katzenberg said, at the time, “We can’t open a Disney movie, with you murdering Santa Claus.” I went, “Why not? That’s pretty funny.” But once John Pasquin, the director, got ahold of it, he brought out the reality of the emotion in it. That’s always been Pasquin’s genius, and that’s what he did with this. It’s hard to describe the manufacturing of the art that we in the business do for the audience. I did the best I could, but John found the heart of that story, and he brought it out in me, a young comedian turned actor. Well, I think comedians are actors. Who knew, when it came out, that it was gonna be so soft and wonderful?

Image via Disney+

You’ve returned to this role for a couple of sequels, but this series is happening now nearly 30 years after the first film. What’s it like to return to the character? Does it feel different to put the costume on now?

ALLEN: I’m a little moodier. I’m able to say, “I will not do that.” I didn’t have that before. Now, I don’t say it like that, but I said, “You’ve got me for six hours. I can’t do this for 12 hours. It doesn’t look good after 12 hours.” The creepy but wonderful thing about costumes, anybody that does any costume stuff will tell you, is that I become that. It’s a cheat. As soon as I’m in it, half the acting is done. I look like the guy. I don’t have to emote that much. The funny thing is when I walk by a mirror. One of the scenes, where I’m out of the costume and am Scott Calvin, I’m looking at a mirror and I actually look older as the real guy than I do as Santa. Santa’s skin is flawless because it’s plastic. I get in that stuff and sit with Elizabeth Mitchell, and it feels like it all started yesterday. We’re just Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Kal, when this came your way, what made you want to be a part of this world? Was it the family entertainment aspect, the make believe, just getting to see Tim Allen dressed as Santa Claus? What was the draw for you?

KAL PENN: It was probably all of the above. I love the franchise. The first one came out when I was in high school. I love Christmas movies, this one in particular. I thought it was very cool that it’s not a remake. It’s a continuation, with these six chapters that are set in present day. So, for all those reasons, I was just like, “Yes, I would love to be a part of something like this.” And it doesn’t hurt that it’s a comedy that my niece and nephew can actually watch.

You’ve had success in both comedy and drama. When you’re playing a character that seems to be more of the comedy straight man, does it help to be adept at both of those things? Is there a special skill to finding the humor in a more dramatic character?

PENN: I think my approach is pretty similar to both, where I just try to ground a character in whatever the reality of the world is. In this case, it’s the reality of the North Pole and magic existing and flying reindeer, and all of that, which you have to believe, or at least have to believe the world exists, for any of it to succeed. I would contrast that with the first Harold & Kumar, where we’re riding a cheetah and hang gliding. All of that has to be believable in the world.

What was the weirdest or most surreal aspect of doing something like this, where you’re shooting scenes in what’s supposed to be the North Pole, and you’re working with Santa and his elves?

PENN: A lot of people think the set must have been green screen, or something like that. No, it was a practical set. And then, a lot of it was a volume stage, so it was 180-degree screen that turned as we would turn. That made it really easy. You’re not having to imagine as much. The most surreal thing was probably working with these amazing kids who play the elves. You have this scene with what the script refers to as “a bunch of 1,400-year-old elves.” And so, you prep for that, as an actor. You’ve got your three-piece suit on in the scene, and then you show up, and you’re like, “Oh, these are actually a bunch of 10-year- olds.” The 10-year-olds are not 1,400-year-old adult elves. They’re just 10-year-old children, which is great because they’re so talented. But then, you’re on a break, and it’s in the middle of L.A., and it’s 80 degrees outside, there are palm trees, and these children have creepy pointed ears and weird looking shoes because they’re elves. Out of context, that’s very disturbing, but in the North Pole, it’s wonderful. That was probably the most, “Whoa, this is so crazy,” surreal moment.

Image via Disney+

Tim, when you do something like this, where you’re taking on such a famous figure, you’re in the costume with the beard, you’re on the North Pole set, and you have elves surrounding you, what is the most surreal moment?

ALLEN: When I’m sitting up in the sleigh, held above everything else. There are all these effects, and you do your thing, but they can’t come and get you. So, I was sitting up there with Devin [Bright], who plays the number one elf and who is just unbelievable, and we were just hanging out. I get hot, so I don’t say much. But that kid is brilliant and real smart kid, and he said, “Everybody out there has a dream, don’t they?” And I said, “Wow.” The conversations in between takes, when I’m dressed as Santa Claus, and I’ve got an elf sitting next to me, who’s a genuine and wonderful human being, and you look at all the people running around doing stuff, there’s just something about that. It was during COVID. There are a lot of problems here in L.A., with homeless and crime. And there’s just something about art, as cheesy as it is, where the show must go on. I really appreciated what I do. I appreciate the part of the business that I’m in, and not so much what I do, but the people that are doing all this.

Kal, it’s funny that you’re balancing doing something like this, which is the definition of family entertainment, with doing something like American Horror Story, which is very much not that. How does the atmosphere on those two sets compare? Are they more similar than we might think?

PENN: No. I don’t think so. I certainly wouldn’t let my niece and nephew watch the new amazing season of American Horror Story, which I loved being a part of. They’re a totally different dynamic, and I love both, for different reasons. I like the dark, gritty, fantastical storytelling that exists in one genre. And then, I love the fact that, especially in the more cynical world that we live in now, there’s something hopeful and unifying and magical about a Christmas series.

You’re also playing a single father in this, so there’s that element of concern, where you don’t know what your child actor co-star is going to be like. Were you involved in that casting at all, and did you breathe a sigh of relief, once you guys started working together?

PENN: I auditioned with [Rupali Redd]. They had asked me to step into the last auditions with the kids. She was their top choice, but they just wanted a chemistry read to make sure that we were good together, and she’s wonderful. What an incredible actor. It also turned out, randomly, that I had worked with her dad on a movie that I did years ago, called The Namesake, so there was also a familiarity with her family and her. She was just wonderful. (Creator) Jack [Burditt], the network, the studio and (director) Jason Winer were all real pros in that whole process. They know how to find somebody amazing, and she was brilliant.

Image via Disney+

Before finding himself at the North Pole, how did your character feel about Santa Claus?

PENN: I don’t think Simon necessarily gave a lot of thought to Santa. He certainly didn’t believe that Santa existed, but was trying to keep up appearances for his daughter. The backstory there, which I think you’ll find out in the later episodes, is that one of the great memories that Grace, my daughter, has of Christmas has to do with the three of us – me, her, and my deceased wife, her mom – spending it together. That is a certain magic that he wants to keep alive for her because he wants her to remember her mom.

Does six episodes feel like a complete story for this, or do you feel like this is something that could definitely go on for a bit longer?

PENN: If you’re asking whether I’d be down for a Season 2 and 3, I’m super down. I thought it was great. There’s definitely a wonderful plot to these six episodes. It didn’t feel rushed. It didn’t feel too long. I loved this cast and crew. It was truly just a joy to walk into the North Pole every day, with these amazing people, and get to do this. So, yeah, I’d love to do this for a long time, if we could.

