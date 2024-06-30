They say that some of the funniest people have some of the saddest stories; perhaps that's why comedy is so important to them. It is a necessary hopeful optimism to triumph over tragedy. Tim Allen lost his father at the young age of 11 when his car was hit by a drunk driver. Allen also has been outspoken and transparent about his past struggles with substance use (and decades of sobriety). Allen used his past experiences to propel himself forward and soon became an international celebrity with an extremely successful career in the entertainment industry.

Starting out as a stand-up comedian, Allen has gone on to write, direct, produce, and act in many hit television series and blockbuster films. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling book Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man. His accessible style of humor and unique masculine presentation have solidified his personal brand of performance and made him a Hollywood veteran like no other. Almost everything he touches finds success with audiences. These are 10 of the best movies and TV shows featuring Tim Allen.

10 'Christmas with the Kranks' (2004)

Appeared as Luther Krank

Long before the pandemic ever prevented millennials from going home for Christmas, there was the Krank family's dilemma. Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank's (Jamie Lee Curtis) daughter, Blair (Julie Gonzalo) informs her parents that she is not coming home for Christmas. So, they decide to cancel Christmas altogether, which does not sit well with their festive suburban neighborhood. The situation becomes even more unpredictable again when Blair suddenly changes her mind and decides to come home after all, leaving Luther and Nora scrambling to procure all the festive cheer in a matter of hours.

Dan Aykroyd, Cheech Marin, and M. Emmet Walsh add hilarious supporting performances to this Christmas-themed comedy. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it has become a holiday favorite with audiences, and Allen plays his role spectacularly with the timbre of physical comedy he is famous for.

Christmas With the Kranks Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Tagline No! Ho! Ho!

9 'Last Man Standing' (2011-2021)

Appeared as Mike Baxter

Slightly similar to his hit TV series Home Improvement, but with a fun twist, Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing cast him as the father of three girls, instead of three boys. This gender swap made for great comedic tension as his delightfully masculine character, Mike Baxter found himself outnumbered with so many women at home.

Luckily, Mike (Allen) could take refuge at his job, working at a sporting goods store. Allen's quick-witted banter and deadpan delivery worked its way into audiences' hearts again, and it became a favorite primetime watch for many fans.

Last Man Standing Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available

8 'Wild Hogs' (2007)

Appeared as Dr. Doug Madsen

With a cast of costars such as John Travolta, Martin Lawrence, and William H. Macy, the 2007 adventure-comedy Wild Hogs is sure to be entertaining. Watching the talented cast interact with each other is highly amusing, as they portray older suburban motorcycle enthusiasts who decide to form their own cycling group. Living fairly uneventful and mundane lives, they decide to take a walk on the wild side.

However, the quartet gets more than they bargained for on the open road, and hilarity ensues as all the misadventures play out in the amusing film. Allen's bravado works specifically well for his character, and the onscreen chemistry with his costars makes him not only a talented lead actor, but a great ensemble performer as well. Mixed reviews from critics didn't stop the film from grossing over $250 million worldwide, nearly five times its budget.

Wild Hogs Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Tagline Four guys from the suburbs hit the road... and the road hit back.

7 'More Power' (2022-)

Appeared as himself (and executive produced)

Allen's character on the hit series Home Improvement loved power tools, so the History series More Power is a great fit for him and his many fans. Allen has produced some episodes of the show and plays one of the hosts. The informational program features an opportunity for him to reunite with Home Improvement costar, Richard Karn.

The duo is joined by home renovation expert April Wilkerson as they explore some of the most innovative power tool technology and mechanics that make modern life possible. Although there is only one season filmed so far, there may be more episodes to come in the future.

Watch on History

6 'Jungle 2 Jungle' (1997)

Appeared as Michael Cromwell