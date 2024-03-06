The Big Picture Tim Allen returns to TV with Shifting Gears , a new ABC comedy about a stubborn classic car restorer.

Allen's TV success started with Home Improvement , showcasing his comedic talent and sending him to A-list stardom.

Last Man Standing did ABC to Fox transition, highlighting Allen's lasting appeal as a sitcom star.

Tim Allen, the beloved sitcom star of such series like Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, is returning to television once more as the leading man of a new show called Shifting Gears, which has landed on ABC. The multicamera comedy show will pilot on the Disney-owned broadcast network. The series revolves around the character of Matt (played by Allen), who is described as "a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop." The plot thickens when Matt's daughter, with whom he's found himself estranged, moves into his house alongside her teenage kids, causing Matt to change his outlook on life and begin restoring his own.

Allen's television career took off with Home Improvement, where he played Tim "The Toolman" Taylor, the host of a home-improvement show called "Tool Time." The series was a massive hit throughout the 1990s, running for eight seasons on ABC. The show was well-received for its humor, the family dynamics it portrayed, and Allen's performance, which earned him a Golden Globe Award. Home Improvement showcased Allen's comedic talents and cemented his place as a leading television personality, while also giving him A-list stardom that he was able to use to earn roles in huge projects for Disney, including their adored The Santa Clause franchise, as well as taking on the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's legendary Toy Story series.

After several years, Allen returned to ABC with Last Man Standing where he played Mike Baxter, a conservative father of three daughters, who works as a marketing director for an outdoor sporting goods store chain. The show also initially aired on ABC, where it ran for six seasons before being cancelled in 2017. Despite the cancellation, the show's popularity and strong fan base led to its revival by Fox, where it continued for another three seasons before concluding in 2021. While Last Man Standing started on ABC, its move to Fox demonstrated the show's resilience and Allen's lasting appeal as a sitcom star in the eyes of viewers.

What Else Is Tim Allen Known For?

Allen is also currently starring and producing The Santa Clauses, a spin-off from the Santa Clause franchise which currently airs on Disney+. Deadline reports that a third season of that series has not yet been greenlit, but would be expected to air in 2025 should that be the case.

Home Improvement and Last Man Standing can both be streamed on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Shifting Gears.

Last Man Standing Release Date October 11, 2011 Cast Tim Allen , Nancy Travis , Hector Elizondo , Christoph Sanders , Amanda Fuller , Molly McCook Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Studio ABC

