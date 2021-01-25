Calling all Tool Time fans! Home Improvement alums Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reuniting in a major way: As hosts of the new History Channel competition series Assembly Required. Now, Allen and Karn have been respectively doing their own great things on television in recent years. Allen has spent the last 10 years as the star of the Fox family comedy Last Man Standing. Meanwhile, Karn has been popping up on the Hulu coming-of-age comedy PEN15. But it's been a long, long time — 22 years, in fact — since Allen and Karn were working together on a big TV project.

On Monday, History Channel released an official promotional trailer for Assembly Required. The trailer hypes up the Allen-Karn reunion, which, truth be told, should be supremely exciting for longtime fans of Home Improvement. I mean, the trailer kicks off with Allen doing his iconic Tim Taylor "Ho, ho, ho." What's not to love? And what could be more fun than seeing these two '90s TV icons coming together to host a variety of challenges centered around the mysterious, magical, wondrous art of competitive construction?

Image via The History Channel

Which brings us to the business at hand: What the heck is Assembly Required all about? The competition series will consist of 10, hour-long episodes hosted by Allen and Karn with woodworking DIY YouTube star April Wilkerson serving as the show's "resident expert." Each episode will see three "makers" work from the comfort of their home shops to build a variety of big projects, like a comfort mower, a jacuzzi, and something called a "BBQ bicycle"; the mind, it boggles. Allen and Karn will check in via virtual calls with each player to see their progress, with fun competition twists (or, wrenches, to go with the construction metaphor here) thrown in by Wilkerson. The winner of each episode will get $5,000 in cash and bragging rights which is pretty dang sweet if you ask me.

On reuniting with Karn after all these years, Allen shared in a statement, "They say a longtime friend is someone who responds with, 'This is by far your worst idea ever'…Fortunately, this was a great idea working with Richard. I loved those days doing Tool Time. We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by 'doing' it with creativity and amazing building skills. Plus it gives me more time to make fun of his fake beard."

Of course, Karn also had a statement to share: "Tim has always been jealous of my facial hair...mainly because when he grows his it looks a bit off...but I will say this has been one of his best ideas ever. Working alongside him has been the bright spot of this difficult year. We see eye to eye on a lot of things, but if nothing else this show has brought out the differences in our own personal design preferences and when you add in the creativity of our contestants, well let’s just say, it brings me great joy to be a part of this!"

Assembly Required debuts on History Channel on Tuesday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the official promotional trailer for Assembly Required below. For more, why not check out the latest news related to Tim Allen's other major '90s role, Buzz Lightyear?

