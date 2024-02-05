The Big Picture Tim Blake Nelson stars in Asleep in My Palm, a film directed by his son. The movie explores the bond between a father and daughter.

The daughter starts to rebel against her father's unconventional lifestyle and questions if it aligns with her own values.

The film is the result of a collaboration years in the making between Tim Blake Nelson and his son, marking their first project together.

Tim Blake Nelson is a devoted father in the trailer for what looks to be one of the critically acclaimed actor’s deepest roles yet. It’s been a long time since we brought you updates surrounding Asleep in My Palm, since it was first announced back in 2021, but Collider is excited to reveal an exclusive trailer giving us a first look at the directorial debut of Nelson’s son, Henry Nelson. The familial tie between the filmmaker and the leading star is on the nose for the project, which centers on a bond between a father and daughter that continues to strengthen even during the darkest of times.

At the top of the trailer, we hear a voice-over of the daughter (Chloë Kerwin, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), explaining what type of business her dad is in. We come to learn that he returned from the Armed Services with what sounds like PTSD and chose to take a break from “the material world.” Now, he lies low and doesn’t buy into the rest of society’s ideas of normalcy, taking care of his daughter in the ways that he sees fit. Although he thinks he’s doing right by his kid, keeping her out of harm’s way and living inside a storage unit, she’s heading into her teenage years and has a taste for rebellion. When her path crosses with another young woman, a romantic relationship starts to bud, and she soon finds herself questioning if her dad’s outlook on the world is the same one she wants to carry.

Along with Nelson and Kerwin, Asleep in My Palm also features performances from Gus Birney (I’m Thinking of Ending Things), Grant Harvey (Animal Kingdom), and Jared Abrahamson (American Animals).

'Asleep In My Palm' Is a Collaboration Years In The Making

As we mentioned, Asleep in My Palm marks not only Henry Nelson’s feature-length directorial debut but also the first time he’ll work alongside his father on a project. Obviously, both men are thrilled to have the opportunity to make something of this caliber together — a production heavy with drama and heart. In a statement released alongside the trailer, Tim Blake Nelson said:

“Henry and I have been wanting to collaborate since going to films together weekly in New York City while he was growing up. He was also something of a set rat on movies I did whenever his school schedule would allow. When he gave me the script for Asleep in My Palm, I said, ‘this is it.’ I could not be more proud to be a part of his debut as a writer/director… This is the start of many more.”

You can check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer below and catch the title in select theaters on March 1, on VOD on March 19, and streaming on a TBA platform on April 19.