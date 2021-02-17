There is going to be so much black and white clothing.

It's not often news drops that mysterious, spooky, and altogether ooky, and yet: Tim Burton's live-action Addams Family series is, in fact, a go at Netflix, and will follow morbid fan-favorite, Wednesday Addams. The streaming service has given the series, titled Wednesday, an eight-episode order, which was co-created by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar. Burton is on board to executive produce and direct.

Here's the official synopsis:

Based on the character originally created by Charles Addams, “Wednesday” is a young adult TV series described as a a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

News of Burton taking on The Addams Family first hit in October of last year without a greenlight or network attached. The Netflix series won't be the first time the director's name has been attached to the property, as Burton was developing a stop-motion Addams film at Illumination Entertainment for a brief bit back in 2010.

The marriage of TV's spookiest family and Tim Burton is a pretty substantial no-brainer, even if some might say the filmmaker's been on a steady creative decline since, I don't know, 2003's Big Fish? YMMV. But I'd genuinely love to get a classic Burton project out of him at least one more time, and there's a lot to be optimistic about here. Of course, a lot rests on who the creative team casts as Wednesday Addams. Christina Ricci turned the character into a deadpan icon in Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 live-action film and its follow-up, Addams Family Values.

For more Wednesday, here are the first details from when it was announced last year, and the official Netflix poster is below.

