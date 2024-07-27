Tim Burton is one of the most well-known directors of this time, with his unique exaggerated gothic style and films focusing on societal outcasts. While the director is known for many incredible movies, he hasn't delivered a standout film in a long time, which has fans hoping his upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees a return to form for the director. Despite this, Burton is still a legendary filmmaker who has given fans some of the most imaginative movies to date, such as Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

He is also known for his adaptations of Batman, which brought the character into a comic-like setting with dark gothic themes fitting for the character. However, Burton is also well-known for his animated movies, which utilize his style to the fullest, allowing him to freely make whatever he pleases. Despite his style working so well in animated films, he only has a total of five, most of which he didn't even direct. Either way, Burton has lent his creative genius to these animated films as a director, writer or producer, which has helped them stand out as unique and imaginative movies.

5 '9' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 57%

Image via Focus Features

Directed by Shane Acker, 9 was fittingly released on September 9th, with Burton serving as the producer. Of all the movies on this list, 9 had the least influence from Burton. However, his iconic style can still be seen in the movie, even though it is based on Acker's 2005 CG short film. Burton stated that the poetry and feeling of the original short film drew him to help with this project and that he didn't impose any of his style because he already liked what he was seeing and didn't think there needed to be any improvement. The movie starts with a ragdoll named #9 (Elijah Wood) coming to life in a post-apocalyptic world without any humans. In this world, killer robots hunt these ragdolls until #9 convinces the rest to fight back and learn the reason why the robots hunt them.

9 is the only film Acker directed, and while it wasn't bad enough for him not to direct another movie again, it left much to be desired. The story was very simple, so simple that many people didn't get attached to it, making it a big complaint of the film. The characters lacked depth and growth, making them one-dimensional and hard to relate to. However, the film had great voice acting, with stars like Wood, Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly, and Christopher Plummer leading the impressive cast. The best part of the movie is definitely the animation and visuals, which helped create an authentically eerie world. The creepiness was spot on, the worldbuilding was well done, and the film had so much potential to be a great movie, but in the end, the characters and simple plot held it back.

4 'James and the Giant Peach' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Like 9, Burton only acted as the producer for James and the Giant Peach, with Henry Selick directing the film. Based on the original 1961 novel by Roald Dahl, James and the Giant Peach is a wonderous tale with a mix of animation and live action. Back in 2016, rumors were that Sam Mendes would direct a live-action adaptation, and while fans heard a bit more in 2023, nothing substantial has come out yet. Living a bleak life with his torturous aunts, James discovers an enchanted peach and uses it to sail across the seas to New York in a story full of adventure. The movie also features Jack Skellington as a pirate, leading to a massive theory about the character.

James and the Giant Peach is one of Burton's best works with Disney. This unique musical film features innovative animation and live-action sections that add so much style to the movie, making fans marvel at the technical wonders. The film adapts the book fantastically and even gets the approval of his widow, who calls it a wonderful film. The visuals may distract some, but the movie's overall feel is a treat and a great film for children, even though it might feature some imagery too creepy for younger kids. Fans can clearly see Burton's influence, but the film still stays faithful to the novel and has a much lighter tone.

3 'Frankenweenie' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Image via Disney

Frankenweenie is Burton's most recent animated movie, but fans still hope the director will return to the genre. People might not realize that he based the movie on a short film of the same name, one of Burton's earliest works in 1984. The classic movie also featured Shelley Duval in one of her best performances, where she satirizes conventional stereotypes to make her character genuinely unique and relatable. Following Victor Frankenstein, a young boy and an outcast at school, only has one loyal friend, his dog. However, after an unfortunate incident, his dog passes on, but only until he does an experiment to bring Sparky back. Despite being successful, other students steal his secrets and bring their dead pets to life, causing unimaginable chaos that Victor must stop.

Written and directed by Burton, Frankenweenie gives fans a clear sense of his style. Each character has an unsettling design yet an endearing personality that helps audiences care for them. The film is wisely in black and white, paying homage to Burton's short film but also accentuating the time period in which the movie is set. The common themes of loneliness and childhood are very prominent as the film tells a heartwarming and sad film about grief and coping with loss. Burton fills the movie with emotional moments, humor, plot twists and a perfect ending. The visuals and animation are top-tier and are everything a Burton movie should be, making Frankenweenie a perfect Halloween watch.

2 'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Corpse Bride is one of Burton's most well-known movies, as he directed the film with Mike Johnson in his directorial debut. Many will be surprised to hear that this movie was his first time directing a stop-motion film, with his previous entries either written or produced by him. Corpse Bride is also based on Jewish folklore, specifically "The Finger," which roughly has the same story as this movie. However, the changes in the story make Victor more sympathetic and give each bride agency, showing both of their perspectives. Overall, the changes to the tale helped create a better story instead of a folk tale. The story focuses on Victor, who is nervous about his upcoming wedding, and while practicing his vows, he accidentally ends up in the land of the dead and vows to marry a corpse. He must make his way back aboveground before Victoria marries the evil man who put his corpse bride into an eternal slumber, all while handling his new lover.

One of Burton's most stylized films, Corpse Bride, features his iconic art style and memorable themes. The beautiful story reworks the folktale in the best ways possible, making the character more likable and giving more parts to the two brides, helping flesh out their characters. Despite being based on The Finger, the story is still very innovative and charming, delivering a spooky tale that Burton fills with romance, quirkiness and style to make it his own. The imaginative visuals feel right at home with the dark story, but it is still an enjoyable and fun film with meaningful messages and beautiful themes.

RENT ON AMAZON

1 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Image via Disney

Many fans assume that Burton directed The Nightmare Before Christmas, however, Selick helmed this iconic project with Burton writting and producing the film. This unforgettable movie was based on a poem written by Burton of the same name. He wrote the poem when he was an animator for Disney, and it would later receive its own children's book and serve as the basis for the movie. After the king of Halloween Town, Jack Skellington, falls bored with his usual routine of scaring people in the real world, he stumbles upon Christmas Town, a place full of joy and wonder. He decides to kidnap Santa Claus and take his place, but he soon realizes he may not be cut out for the job.

Initially planned as a short film or television special, Burton managed to make a deal with Disney and create one of the most iconic stop-motion films ever. Combining two of the most festive seasonal celebrations, The Nightmare Before Christmas is perfect for Christmas and Halloween while also being a movie for any age. The groundbreaking stop-motion animation helped popularize the genre and was even nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars, the first for an animated movie. The score and songs have also stood the test of time to remain memorable and perfectly fit into the movie. The inventive visuals and story help the characters stand out in an overall masterpiece that best highlights Burton's style of filmmaking.

WATCH ON DISNEY+