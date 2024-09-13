Tim Burton hasn't made many sequels over his career. This month, a long-gestating sequel to Beetlejuice, his 1988 classic, hit theaters. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is being praised as a return to form of sorts for a director whose recent feature films strayed from the imaginatively strange heights that fans came to expect. But Burton's other high-profile sequel wasn't met with such a warm reception. In 1992, Batman Returns followed up his smash-hit Batman, with Michael Keaton returning as the titular dark knight for what would be Burton's first and only return to the franchise.

The movie failed to match the commercial success of Keaton's first outing as Batman, and although many praised elements of the film, it received polarizing reviews from critics, and even resulted in protests due to the mature nature of the film's content. The movie's massive marketing campaign, including major promotional tie-ins with McDonald's, resulted in some backlash because of all the controversy, and resulted in a major shift toward a new tone for the Batman franchise.

Tim Burton Didn't Return for a Third Batman Movie

Burton was already hesitant to jump onboard for Batman Returns, but he agreed to do the film if he was given full creative control. This ended up feeling like quite a getaway on his part, since he was enabled to make a Batman movie that took big swings you'd never expect in a superhero movie today. Some fans took to the tonal indulgence on Burton's part, but it was a controversial choice.

One group that was particularly unhappy were Warner Bros.' corporate sponsors. The movie was not intended by Burton to be explicitly family-friendly, but the marketing campaign, especially its corporate tie-ins, really leaned into Batman Returns being a film for children. Most of the corporate sponsors had not seen a script for the movie, let alone the final film, and were unaware of how strange it was. McDonald's launched a massive promotional run, converting restaurants into Gotham City-inspired dining rooms, releasing a variety of toys from the film, and offering Batman Returns collectible cups. This campaign got McDonald's into hot water when people began criticizing the family-oriented marketing for a movie with content that was not appropriate for children.

This controversy left Warner Bros. in a tricky situation. Batman Returns did make money, and critics seemed to like it, but portions of the general public were outraged, and they felt that continuing down this road would not be good for the longevity of the franchise. Thus, Warner Bros. decided to take a new approach with the next movie. Burton was let go, and Keaton left because he did not want to make the movie without Burton. Joel Schumacher was brought on to make Batman Forever, starring Val Kilmer.

'Batman Returns' Dark Tone Was Controversial, But It's Why the Movie Worked

Batman Returns is a movie that is primarily driven by the antagonists. Burton crafted a story that is far more interested in the villains than Batman himself, and this results in a tonal shift to a much darker, more depraved tone. It's easy to understand why that choice left Batman Returns feeling like a bad pick for what audiences expected to be a family-friendly superhero movie, but the darker aspects of the film are what makes it so memorable and effective.

For Burton's initial film, Jack Nicholson talked about how his approach to Joker was intended to frighten. Nicholson told The Hollywood Reporter, “My early experience in working for an audience full of children: the more you scare them, the more they like it." That proved to be true, and although some people feel that Burton may have taken that idea a little too far in Batman Returns, the thrills provided in Burton's sequel made it one of the most exciting, bizarre entries into the superhero genre. You will watch Danny DeVito's Penguin bite into a man's nose or ooze black bile from his nose and wonder how in the world Burton got away with some of the film's imagery, but it's also undeniable that those are the moments that make the film worthwhile.

Burton examines how the trauma, isolation, and vast wealth circling Wayne's life can be distorted into villainy. The Penguin shares his tragic loss of his parents, Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) is a twisted, mirror-image of his Batman persona, and Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) serves as an evil version of Wayne's rich, public persona on display. The movie's plot does not focus on Batman, but the subtext in the dynamic between all the villains, and how they relate to Batman's own character, is a fascinating approach to understanding the caped crusader.

'Batman Returns' Is One of Tim Burton's Best Movies

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

For Batman Returns, Burton went all in on his own vision, and the results speak for themselves. For better or worse, it is one of the most emblematic movies in terms of understanding the value of Burton's unique approach to storytelling. The rich, gothic production design, bizarre performances, and comically depraved tone are masterfully orchestrated. It's just a matter of whether that fits your particular taste. Time has been kind to this film, and the continued appreciation for its mature themes and filmmaking craft has proven that it is one of Burton's best movies.

The insurmountable success of Batman put Burton in a position where he could do anything he wanted. From 1988 to 1994, Burton went on a five-movie run that has to be one of the best for any major director in modern Hollywood history. Burton released Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, and Ed Wood all in a row, a delicate and masterful balance of movies with major critical appeal, genuine artistry, and pop-culture iconography. This is the greatest period of Burton's career, and Batman Returns is a significant entry in his iconic career.

Batman Returns is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

