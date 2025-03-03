Prepare to return to the world of Tim Burton's Batman in a new sequel novel. Batman: Revolution, by John Jackson Miller, will introduce a new incarnation of the classic Batman villain the Riddler. ComicBook.com has the news that the book will be released on October 28, 2025.

Batman: Revolution is a sequel to Miller's previous Batman novel, Batman: Resurrection, and is set between 1989's Batman and its 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. It takes place on the Fourth of July, when tycoon Max Shreck (played memorably in Returns by Christopher Walken) has an Independence Day extravaganza planned for Gotham City. The book's plot centers around Norman Pincus, the so-called smartest man in Gotham, who's been anonymously providing tips to the Gotham Police for years. Overshadowed by Batman, he decides to turn to crime, instead — as the costumed criminal known as the Riddler! He and Batman face off in a battle of wits that may inadvertently uncover some of Gotham's deepest, darkest secrets... The book disregards the two Joel Schumacher-directed sequels, so the Riddler in the book won't conflict with the Jim Carrey interpretation of the character from Batman Forever. However, it will dovetail neatly with DC Comics' two Batman '89 miniseries, which take place after Returns.

