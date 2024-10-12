One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, returned to the silver screen with a welcoming applause. So far, Tim Burton's cult classic sequel has grossed over $251 million at the domestic box office, surpassing Burton's 1989 Batman. It comes as little surprise that the iconic filmmaker's second highest-grossing picture ever is bringing together old and new fans a mere three decades later, though it's hard to imagine audiences referring to the film as anything other than its beloved title Beetlejuice.

With a bankable director, a star-studded cast including Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder, and one of the "Big Five" film studios attached to the picture, Beetlejuice was comprised of a recipe for success from the beginning. Burton, however, got entangled in some creative differences with the major studio during the production of the iconic horror comedy. All jokes aside, Warner Bros. infamously hated the name Beetlejuice, resulting in the proposal of several hilarious, alternative titles that are now, simply, unimaginable.

After Concerning Test Screenings, Warner Bros. Wanted Rename ‘Beetlejuice’

The 1988 Beetlejuice essentially follows a recently deceased couple, Adam (Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis), who find themselves haunting their former home to scare away the new inhabitants: the Deetz family. When their attempts fail, they summon the mischievous and chaotic spirit Beetlejuice (Keaton) to help them, leading to humorous situations and spooky antics. The film received a generous budget of $15 million to creatively explore a unique and twisted side of the afterlife — all wrapped up in Tim Burton’s signature macabre style. Despite the grandiose set-up, Beetlejuice was a risky venture for Warner Bros. as its quirky characters, especially Betelgeuse, were a new concept for moviegoers.

According to Indie Wire, screenwriter Michael McDowell was "surprised" fans made the connection of Beetlejuice to the Betelgeuse constellation, one of the brightest stars in the night sky. But this link didn't matter much to the studio, nor did it matter during previews when the film was screened for test audiences. The cause for concern about naming the movie such an auspicious name, lacking context, triggered the studio to propose alternative titles to the director. In Burton's biography, Burton on Burton, he recalls, "They wanted to call it 'House Ghosts,' and it came very close to being changed...I was at a meeting and they said, ”Beetlejuice' doesn't test, but 'House Ghosts' is going through the roof".

Another appalling suggestion from the studio was “Anonymous Haunted House Story 39480". Burton was deeply opposed to these flat, sillier titles, as they undermined the script’s wacky yet gothic atmosphere. He refused the suggestion from Warner Bros. and jokingly suggested naming the film “Scared Sheetless”, which referred to the memorable scene when the Maitlands first tried to scare away the Deetzes by wearing bedsheets. Changing the film's title to something as playful as this ridiculous idea would have lessened the meaning behind Beetlejuice itself since Keaton's infamous character plays a key role in the story’s lore and mysterious nature. Tim Burton, known for his macabre sense of humor, had suggested the title as a joke out of frustration, but Warner Bros. shockingly considered using it!

The Title ‘Beetlejuice’ Reflects Tim Burton’s Signature Dark Charm

Beetlejuice, as a character, is chaotic, mischievous, and downright unsettling—fusing horror and comedy in a way only a filmmaker like Tim Burton could pull off. The alternative title suggestions represented a creative disconnect between the studio’s desire for a broad, comedic appeal and Burton’s vision for a more uniquely creepy, funny film. Unwanted studio involvement is nothing new, and pressure from heads and executives is something that not even an artists like Burton can escape from. Thankfully, the director is confident in his style, and has always focused on blending the creepy with the comedic in a way that feels unique and unsettling, as seen in his other works like Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Ultimately, the title Beetlejuice was kept, and the final decision ensured that the film retained its signature dark charm and identity, becoming an iconic part of 1980s cinema. Had the movie been named “Scared Sheetless” or one of the other potential titles, it’s possible Warner Bros. would have jeopardized the cult status Beetlejuice enjoys today. The blend of horror and bizarre humor is part of what has made Beetlejuice and the newest successful installment, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a box-office sensation!

Beetlejuice The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Release Date March 30, 1988 Director Tim Burton Cast Alec Baldwin , Geena Davis , Annie McEnroe , Maurice Page , Hugo Stanger , Michael Keaton Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Comedy

