With a career that spans nearly four decades, Tim Burton is one of modern cinema’s most iconic auteurs, known for his use of ensemble casts, creepy atmosphere, and gothic imagery. Inspired by German Expressionism and Gothic Horror, Burton’s aesthetic style has had a lasting impact on popular culture, inspiring generations of filmmakers to explore the odd and outlandish in all its fragile beauty. But the filmmaker has never been bound by genre either, with his filmography including everything from romantic dramas and biopics to superhero movies and dark comedies. Read on to find out where you can watch the best of Tim Burton’s movies streaming right now.

‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Directed by Tim Burton and written by Caroline Thompson, Edward Scissorhands is a gothic romantic fantasy film starring Johnny Depp as the titular character. The film tells the story of an ageless, unfinished artificial humanoid with scissor blades for hands who is taken in by a kindly woman after his inventor dies. Edward soon falls in love with the woman’s daughter, but things take a bad turn for him and the family when he is accused of a crime he didn’t commit. The movie also stars Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Vincent Price, and Alan Arkin in various supporting roles. On its release, Edward Scissorhands was a huge critical and commercial success and earned great praises for incredible performances by Depp and the rest of the cast, winning a BAFTA and a Hugo Award, as well as several Academy Award nominations. Though not necessarily cheery and bright, Edward Scissorhands is set in winter around Christmas and works as a great holiday movie — one that’s further enhanced by its artistic visuals, a fantastic gothic atmosphere, and Danny Elfman’s immersive score. You can currently stream Edward Scissorhands on Disney+.

‘Frankenweenie’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Frankenweenie is a 3D stop-motion animated sci-fi horror comedy directed by Tim Burton and written by John August. The movie follows a little boy named Victor Frankenstein, who uses electrical power to revive his pet dog, Sparky, after his death. But the resurrected Sparky looks like a monster, which terrifies his neighbors, and Victor’s friends try to reanimate their own dead pets and other creatures, causing utter mayhem. Charlie Tahan leads the voice cast as Victor, with Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Atticus Shaffer, and Winona Ryder in supporting roles. The animated horror comedy is a feature-film remake of Burton’s 1984 short film of the same name and is considered both a parody and tribute to 1931’s Frankenstein (in turn based on Mary Shelley’s eponymous 1818 novel). Frankenweenie premiered at the 2012 Fantastic Fest. Though it was only a moderate commercial success, the movie received critical acclaim for its well-crafted story, concept, and interesting visuals. The film also earned several accolades, including nominations for an Academy Award, Annie Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA. The movie is currently available to stream on Disney+.

‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by John Logan, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a musical slasher film based on Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s eponymous stage musical. The film stars Johnny Depp as the titular barber who is wrongfully convicted and exiled by a corrupt judge. Returning years later, Sweeney Todd begins a quest for vengeance, becoming a serial killer. Besides Depp, the film also stars Alan Rickman, Helena Bonham Carter, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jamie Campbell Bower, Laura Michelle Kelly, and Jayne Wisener in key roles. Sweeney Todd was a critical and commercial success when it hit theaters in 2007, receiving widespread acclaim for its performances, musical numbers, and production. A faithful cinematic adaptation of the stage musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is considered one of the greatest musicals of the 21st century so far. The film is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

‘Batman’ (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Based on the legendary DC Comics character, 1989’s Batman was directed by Tim Burton with Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. Set during the early years of Batman’s career, the movie explores the origins of the Joker and the grand conflict between these two bitter enemies. Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams, Michael Gough, and Jack Palance appear in supporting roles. Burton’s Batman was a big hit in its time, both at the box office and with the critics. The film won the Academy Award for Best Art Direction and has been praised for its direction, score, production design, and performances. Batman’s success led to a series of sequels, the first of which, 1992’s Batman Returns, was also directed by Tim Burton with Michael Keaton as Batman. Both Batman and Batman Returns, as well as the later Joel Schumacher-directed sequels Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, are currently available for streaming on Max.

‘Beetlejuice’ (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren, Beetlejuice is a 1988 dark fantasy comedy about a recently deceased couple who hire a “bio-exorcist” to scare away the new owners of the house they haunt. Based on a story by McDowell and Larry Wilson, the movie stars Michael Keaton as the titular bio-exorcist, with Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder in significant roles. Beetlejuice was a commercial and critical success at the time of its release, and it’s gone on to build a dedicated global fanbase in the years since. The movie has been praised for its bizarre, absurd sense of comedy, over-the-top visuals, and the soundtrack, which includes a score by Danny Elfman and prominently features songs by Harry Belafonte. The film has received numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Makeup, and its success led to an animated series, video games, a 2018 stage musical, and a sequel movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which premiered in September 2024. The original Beetlejuice is currently available for streaming on Max.

‘Big Eyes’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Big Eyes is a 2014 biopic directed by Tim Burton that adapts the real-life story of American artist Margaret Keane, who became incredibly popular in the ‘50s and ‘60s for painting unique human portraits with very big eyes, creating a new trend. Written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, Big Eyes recounts Margaret’s life and work during the late 1950s and her relationship with her husband, Walter Keane, who begins to take credit for her art, leading to a major legal battle and the end of their marriage. Amy Adams stars as Margaret, with Christoph Waltz as her controlling husband. Danny Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Terence Stamp, James Saito, Jon Polito, and Krysten Ritter appear in supporting roles. A critically acclaimed film, Big Eyes not only delivers Burton’s trademark storytelling style but also serves as a thought-provoking social commentary on the struggles of marginalized artists. Adams won a Golden Globe Award, and Waltz earned a Golden Globe nomination for their convincing performances. You can now stream Big Eyes on Prime Video.

‘Sleepy Hollow’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Loosely based on Washington Irving's 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow is a 1999 gothic supernatural horror film starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci. Depp plays central character Ichabod Crane, a New York City police officer who is sent to the village of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of murders committed by a mysterious Headless Horseman. The movie also stars Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, Christopher Lee, and Jeffrey Jones in supporting roles. Sleepy Hollow premiered in November 1999 to widespread critical acclaim and box office success. The film has been praised for its performances, direction, writing, and music. An atmospheric, darkly funny horror movie with chilling visuals, Sleepy Hollow has also received several accolades, including the Academy Award for Best Art Direction. You can now stream Sleepy Hollow on Prime Video.

‘Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Directed by Tim Burton and written by Jane Goldman, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is based on the eponymous 2011 novel by Ransom Riggs. The fantasy adventure film follows Jake, a young boy who has grown up hearing stories about peculiar children at a home run by Miss Peregrine. After his grandfather dies, Jake travels back in time to 1943 to fulfill his grandfather’s last wish and arrives at the titular home, where he discovers that he is also one of the “peculiars” and sets out on a quest with the other children to save their home from dangerous monsters. Asa Butterfield stars as Jake, and Eva Green plays the strict but caring headmistress, Miss Alma LeFay Peregrine, leading an ensemble cast that includes Chris O'Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Terence Stamp, Ella Purnell, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children premiered at the 2016 Fantastic Fest, where it received somewhat mixed reviews, though critics praised Burton’s direction, visual style, and engaging atmosphere. The film is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

‘Alice in Wonderland’ (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% | IMDb: 6.4/10

This 2010 dark fantasy adventure film is a live-action adaptation and reimagination of Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novels Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass, And What Alice Found There. Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland follows a 19-year-old Alice Kingsleigh, who accidentally falls through a rabbit hole and returns to Wonderland. Once there, she tries to restore the White Queen to her throne by fighting the Red Queen and her Jabberwocky with the help of the Mad Hatter. Mia Wasikowska plays the titular teenager, with Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, alongside a huge ensemble supporting cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Matt Lucas, and Crispin Glover. Using a blend of live-action and motion capture, Burton brings a unique vision, voice, and structure to Carroll’s iconic characters, making Alice in Wonderland a delightfully whimsical film. The movie was the third most expensive Disney live-action adaptation at the time and went on to become a major global box office success, earning Academy Awards for art direction and costumes. Alice in Wonderland is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

‘Planet of the Apes’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 43% | IMDb: 5.7/10

A remake of the 1968 movie, 2001’s Planet of the Apes was directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by William Broyles Jr., Lawrence Konner, and Mark Rosenthal. Loosely adapted from Pierre Boulle’s 1963 novel, the movie is the sixth film in the Planet of the Apes series and follows the story of a human astronaut who crashes on a planet where intelligent apes rule over an enslaved human population. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as the astronaut, with Tim Roth, Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Clarke Duncan, Kris Kristofferson, Estella Warren, and Paul Giamatti in key roles. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, Planet of the Apes was quite successful at the box office. The film has been praised for its visual style, musical score, and amazing prosthetic makeup designs by Rick Baker. Sure, the plot may not be on par with the classic Franklin J. Schaffner movie, but its visual aesthetic and solid performances make Planet of the Apes a fascinating — if largely overlooked — corner of this massive media franchise. The film is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

