One of the most successful English-language filmmakers of all time just delivered another hit, pushing his personal box office achievements past major new milestones. Tim Burton broke out in the 1980s, and went on to deliver an all-time blockbuster just a few years into his career, with Batman. In the 2010s, Burton released one of the few films at the time to have cracked the $1 billion mark, Alice in Wonderland. More than a decade later, the smashing debut of his latest project, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, has ensured that his name will remain etched in box office history.

Thanks to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $167 million global gross so far, Burton’s lifetime box office haul has passed the $2 billion mark domestically and the $4.5 billion mark worldwide. To be exact, his 20 directorial releases have generated $2.08 billion in stateside theaters, and $4.58 billion globally. Burton’s top-grossing hit remains Alice in Wonderland, which generated $1.02 billion worldwide in 2010. It’s currently the 49th highest-grossing movie in history, and largely responsible for starting a new wave of Disney’s live-action adaptations of their animated hits.

But adjusted for inflation, Batman could very well be his biggest hit. With $411 million in 1989 dollars, Batman was the biggest Warner Bros. hit until 1996, when it was overtaken by Twister. It was also the highest-grossing movie based on a DC property until Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight dethroned it in 2008. Incidentally, Batman wasn’t green-lit until after Burton’s Beetlejuice had proven itself at the box office. The horror comedy grossed $75 million globally against a budget of $15 million. The sequel, which brings back stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, was produced on a reported budget of $100 million.

Burton Has Been Delivering Blockbusters Since the 1980s

Burton’s last theatrical release was the ill-fated Dumbo remake, which under-performed with around $350 million worldwide against a reported budget of $170 million, continuing a bit of a rough patch for the filmmaker. Despite this decade-long lull, Burton has always been quite the reliable studio hand, creating a palatable blend of weirdness and schmaltz that mainstream audiences really seem to enjoy. He experienced major success with a string of movies starring Johnny Depp, such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ($475 million globally), Dark Shadows ($245 million), Sleepy Hollow ($207 million), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street ($153 million). Depp was, however, also the star of Burton's biggest flop, Ed Wood ($5 million).

Also starring Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

