Tim Burton changed the cinematic game with his Batman films; Batman was one of the first comic book adaptions to become a bona fide blockbuster long before capes and cowls became a fixture in movie theaters, and Batman Returns featured compelling antagonists in the form of Danny DeVito's Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman. In the latter case, Pfeiffer was able to exude a sinister yet alluring vibe that put her at odds with Michael Keaton's Batman...and also drew the Dark Knight to her like a moth to the flame. It's no surprise that a spin-off was considered, and Batman Returns screenwriter Daniel Waters had a pitch that would have been way ahead of its time.

During a screening of Batman Returns last year, Waters was in attendance and revealed his pitch for a Catwoman spin-off that would have served as a metaphor for her relationship with Batman. “I wanted to make a ‘Batman’ movie where the metaphor was about Batman. So, I had her move to a Los Angeles version of Gotham City, and it’s run by three asshole superheroes... was The Boys before The Boys," Waters said. It was a great idea in theory, but the execution ran into plenty of obstacles.

What Was the Plot of the ‘Catwoman’ Spin-Off?

Waters' Catwoman script found Selina Kyle living in the city of Oasisburg, amnesiac after seemingly killing herself and Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) during the climax of Batman Returns. Oasisburg, much like any other major city in the DC Universe, had its own superhero team called the Cult of Good; in addition to stopping bank robberies, they're also bona fide celebrities. But when Selina discovers that the Cult of Good is actually setting up the crimes they stop, she winds up regaining her memories and donning her Catwoman suit to stop them. Waters brought a satirical edge to his work on Batman and Batman Returns, and that edge is prominent throughout his Catwoman script. Oasisberg is a "crazed amalgamation of LA-Vegas-Palm Springs-Disneyland," the Cult of Good's leader is named "Captain God" (yes, really) and a scene where most of Oasisberg's female inhabitants are inspired by Selina to don their own Catwoman suits flies off the rails – turning into a literal cat fight.

Waters even got his wish to put a spin on certain aspects of the Batman mythos, specifically Batman and Catwoman's long and complicated relationship. Selina winds up having two love interests over the course of the movie: the dashing billionaire Brock Leviathan and ace reporter Lewis Lane (no relation to Lois). But in a major twist, Selina doesn't pick either of them. She also refuses to play the standard heroic role, outright scoffing when Oasisberg builds a statue of her and an actual Cat-Signal. "I did not want the fame or the glory or the city's keys," she says in a biting line of dialogue that only Michelle Pfeiffer could deliver.

‘Batman Forever’ Led to the ‘Catwoman’ Spin-Off Being Axed – and Redeveloped Into the 2004 Version

As Waters was working on the Catwoman script, Warner Bros. was scrambling to take the Batman franchise in a new direction following the mixed reception to Batman Returns. They ended up with Batman Forever, which took a zanier approach to Gotham City courtesy of Joel Schumacher. Waters even lampshaded the change in direction during an interview with BatmanOnline.com. "Of course, turning it in the day Batman Forever opened may not have been my best logistical move, in that it's the celebration of the fun-for-the-whole-family Batman and Catwoman is definitely not a fun-for-the-whole-family script." Burton also had a different vision for the film – he wanted to make a black and white version with Selina in a small town. The Catwoman spin-off then landed in development hell once Burton & Pfieffer left, but it took on a new life with 2004's Catwoman starring Halle Berry.

Ironically, the Catwoman film was the result of two other films being sent to development hell: a Batman Versus Superman film that was slated for 2004, and a potential spin-off from Die Another Day that would have focused on Berry's Jinx. Berry even beat out Ashley Judd and Nicole Kidman for the lead, but Catwoman turned out to be a critical and commercial failure. It wasn't all doom and gloom though; Berry had a successful superhero franchise in the X-Men movies, and Catwoman played a prominent role in other Batman movies thanks to Anne Hathaway and Zoe Kravitz.

‘The Boys’ and Other Superhero Satires Have Taken Off in Recent Years

The Catwoman script didn't make it to the silver screen, but that didn't mean that superhero satires weren't viable. The superhero genre's had a number of spoofs over the years, starting with Mystery Men in 1999. James Gunn excels in delivering these types of stories, and even giving them some heart -–see The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Guardians of the Galaxy and even his earlier work in The Specials and Super. M.O.D.O.K., though it was sadly short-lived, features its titular villain (Patton Oswalt) trying to balance family life with world domination. And of course there's The Boys; making its debut in 2019 (and on the week after San-Diego Comic-Con no less!), it served as a funhouse mirror to the epic thrills of previous superhero stories.

The Harley Quinn animated series is another great series that pokes fun at the world of superheroes and supervillains – and it even features Catwoman in a supporting role! This time, the feline fatale is voiced by Saana Lathan, and her caustic dialogue is almost on par with Pfeiffer's. Given how Harley Quinn is popular enough to survive a multitude of regime changes at Warner Bros – and even get its own spin-off with Kite Man: Hell Yeah! – it raises the question whether Waters would have been able to sell his Catwoman idea in the modern day.

Batman Returns is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

