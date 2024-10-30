Tim Burton is the unquestioned king of spooky season. From his iconic world-building in films like Edward Scissorhands and Alice in Wonderland to his 2024 hit Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and the upcoming second season of Wednesday, the director never fails to deliver dark, whimsical vibes. Not only does he excel in live-action, but Burton has brought his truly unique vision to animated films, too. In 1993, Burton wrote and produced Henry Selick's The Nightmare Before Christmas, the beloved stop-motion film which has had one of the most enduring legacies in animation. But one Burton film which doesn’t get as much attention as it should is Corpse Bride (2005). This stunning dark fantasy movie has a specific tone which stands out among Burton projects that resonated with a generation of goth kids, the author of this article included.

What Is Tim Burton's 'Corpse Bride' About?

Corpse Bride stars longtime Burton collaborator Johnny Depp as the film's protagonist, Victor Van Dort, a timid Victorian man who is engaged through an arranged marriage to Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson). Meanwhile, Helena Bonham Carter voices the character of Emily, a dead woman whose corpse is reanimated when Victor accidentally places his wedding ring on her finger (which he thought was a tree root) while walking through the forest. Emily assumes that Victor means to marry her, and sweeps him down to the Land of the Dead, which launches Victor into a complicated, funny, and morbid love triangle for the rest of the film.

Based on its premise alone, Corpse Bride could have fallen into predictable tropes, but thankfully, it doesn't. Instead, Burton fleshed out all of his main characters with nuance, and even flipped some gendered tropes on their heads in doing so. Victor is hardly a traditional heroic protagonist, and is rather extremely nervous and introverted. He often fumbles over his words, drops things, and is prone to apologizing. Having the protagonist be shy and unsure of himself was a genius choice, as it presents someone who many viewers can relate to on a very real level, rather than someone aspirational.

Meanwhile, Emily is an incredibly fascinating character. When we first meet her, she emerges as an eerie wraith from the forest floor, menacingly chasing after Victor. However, those immediate impressions quickly dissolve as she shows herself to be deep-feeling, funny, and selfless over the course of the film. He could have portrayed Victor's fiancée Victoria as unlikable and shallow, which would set Emily up as clearly the one for Victor. Instead, Victor and Victoria have great, albeit awkward, chemistry. The viewer ends up rooting for all three main characters and devastated by the sacrifice that occurs at the end. In addition to the main characters, Burton filled out Corpse Bride with inventive side characters, like the kind-hearted Elder Gutknecht (Michael Gough) who runs the underworld, and Maggot (Enn Reitel), a sarcastic character who lives inside Emily's head both literally and figuratively.

'Corpse Bride' Is a Morbidly Beautiful Movie

What really stands out about Corpse Bride is its visual world. Burton was inspired by a Jewish folk tale for the central concept, so even in its early stages, Corpse Bride had an ethereal fairy tale quality to it. Once Burton added his distinct morbid flair, the result was a Gothic dreamscape unlike anything else the director has made. Danny Elfman's wistful score, the tragic themes, and the Victorian era setting all work together to bring about this melancholy story. Emily's character design perfectly captures this mixture of beauty and horror. Morbid details like an exposed rib, blue skin, and bits of her face rotting coexist with elegant details like her crown of roses and her veil, which, with stop-motion, is entrancing in the way it flutters in the wind.

Like many Tim Burton films, Corpse Bride sets up a premise of two alternate realities, similar to Halloween Town and Christmas Town in The Nightmare Before Christmas or the worlds of the living and the dead in Beetlejuice. In Corpse Bride, the Land of the Dead is distinguished from the world of the living through sensory details. It is a cheerful place, full of vivid colors, eccentric individuals, and raucous musical numbers (much like Disney's Coco), while the Victorian England above ground is colored only in black-and-white tones and feels deeply depressing and drab. In its celebration of darkness and melancholy, Corpse Bride speaks to the inner goth in all of us.

