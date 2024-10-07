Everyone is searching for the best movies to stream this spooky season, and HBO's Max streaming service has all the best options. Not least of which is Corpse Bride, the 2005 stop-motion animated family-friendly horror classic, which has jumped to the #2 spot on the Max top 10 movies, falling short of only Salem's Lot, the most recent Stephen King adaptation. Corpse Bride tells the story of a young, shy groom who inadvertently practices his wedding vows in the presence of a deceased woman, which causes her to rise from the grave and take her position as his newly-wed. Corpse Bride stars Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, with Emily Watson, Christopher Lee, and Richard E. Grant all filling out the rest of the ensemble. The film currently sits at an 84% rating from critics and a 77% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Corpse Bride was written and directed by Tim Burton, with Mike Johnson receiving a co-directing credit, and Carlos Grangel, John August, Caroline Thompson, and Pamela Pettler all receiving writing credits for their work on the film. Burton is one of the most successful directors of all-time, most recently proving his mettle with the Michael Keaton-led legacy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has been a box office goliath since premiering more than a month ago. Burton has also worked with Depp on other projects such as Sleepy Hollow, which has performed exceedingly well on Paramount+ of late. He also teamed up with Keaton several times in the late 80s and early 90s for two comic book movies, Batman and Batman Returns, which saw the Oscar-nominated actor take on the mantle of The Dark Knight.

What Are Tim Burton’s Highest-Grossing Movies?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice recently passed the $400 million mark to become Burton's fourth-highest-grossing film of all-time, ahead of his much maligned Planet of the Apes adaptation. If Beetlejuice Beetlejuice can summon up around $10 million more at the worldwide box office, it will pass Batman (1989) and take third place on the list. It has no chance, however, of passing Burton's highest-grossing movie ever, which is Alice in Wonderland. Alice in Wonderland reunited Burton and Depp once again, and also featured Alan Rickman and Anne Hathaway, which helped the film earn more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

