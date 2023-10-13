The iconic director and creative mastermind Tim Burton, known for projects such as Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, Batman, and the recent Netflix sensation Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, has become synonymous with classic gothic entertainment (read: gold for Hot Topic shoppers). Though his hits are critically revered and have huge fanbases, he does have the occasional movie that misses the mark. Mars Attacks, for instance — 1996's campy dark comedy about alien space invaders — is beloved by fans, but received mixed reviews. From the depths of Planet of the Apes to the heights of A Nightmare Before Christmas, Burton has been all over the critical board. Dark Shadows, Burton's take on a beloved '60s vampire soap, was no different. Though Burton and the film's frequent collaborator, Johnny Depp, often talked about their personal passions for the project, the resulting product — a strange mix of comedy, horror, shockingly pale skin, and understated performances — was not well received.

Though it was obvious that much care was put into the aesthetic of the film, critics were not impressed by the movie's character development or its energy. It fell, in a word, flat. Thankfully, more than ten years have passed since the release of Dark Shadows. That may not be much time to a vampire, but it's enough time for us to look back on the project with a bit more fondness than we'd had before. Dark Shadows certainly has its flaws, but there's much to love about this weird little slice of culture. After all, who else but Tim Burton would take the time to acknowledge the inherently demonic glow of a McDonald's sign?

Tim Burton's 'Dark Shadows' Is Based on a 1960s Soap Opera

The story of Dark Shadows begins in the 1960s in the form of a soap opera on ABC. Rife with spindly musical stings, shadowy set pieces, and even uncut bloopers (due to live filming practices at the time), the show took itself pretty seriously. Victoria Winters (Alexandra Isles) arrives in Collinsport, Maine, where the residents keep everything close to the chest. She's on her way to becoming the new governess for the Collins family, who inhabit a sprawling estate in the town they built — despite their wealth, however, all is not well in Collinsport. Darkness and death haunt the Collinses, dating all the way back to an ancestor who took her own life.

But despite the family tragedy, dramatic acting, and gothic undertones, Dark Shadows failed to capture the imagination of the American public. So, needing to inject some new blood into the series, showrunners introduced what would soon become the most well-known character in the show — Barnabas Collins (Jonathan Frid). Collins, a vampire from the 1700s, has returned from a chained-up coffin to join the current members of his family, both an antagonist and a protagonist in turn. Though his backstory is somewhat convoluted, his introduction took the series further into supernatural territory, making Dark Shadows, definitively, a vampire show. No wonder it captured Burton's imagination.

Tim Burtons Put His Own Spin on 'Dark Shadows'

Though the movie isn't completely faithful to its predecessor (it probably couldn't be, as the show had much more time to sprawl), it certainly didn't fall too far from the tree. Burton attempted to make the camp intentional. Sweeping us directly into the Barnabas storyline, the movie opens with the character's backstory. Having fallen in love with a woman named Josette, Barnabas (Depp) is soon torn between her and another woman, servant-slash-witch Angelique (Eva Green). Amid CGI thunderstorms and beautiful costumes, Angelique tricks her rival into jumping to her death, curses Barnabas to vampirism, and buries him deep in the Earth. It's barely been five minutes, and the audience's heads are spinning.

Up to this point, it certainly seems possible that Burton might be playing the source material straight. Then, the new Victoria Winters, acted with wide-eyed assuredness by Bella Heathcote, arrives in Collinsport in a haze of '70s paleness. Her familiar, flowery internal monologue is interrupted by a van full of hippies, and we immediately notice the tonal shift. This Dark Shadows is aware of the elements that the original was not. It wants to play around. In fact, in interviews leading up to the release, Burton admitted that this balancing act would be difficult. "It was the weirdest challenge to get the acting tone and the soap opera nature of the tone," Burton told Collider in 2012.

And, indeed, this is one of the elements that audiences didn't love. The Collins' matriarch, Elizabeth Collins Stoddard (Michelle Pfeiffer) speaks only in arch tones and innuendoes, while the newly unburied Barnabas is constantly befuddled by technological innovations. ("I was awakened by a giant dragon with millions of teeth and a thousand shining eyes!" Barnabas says about construction equipment.) There's a strange wall between these characters and the film's viewers, made apparent not only through the time difference, but through a thick film of imitation. Dark Shadows wants to lampshade its source material and celebrate it... to have its cake and eat it, too. But do these shortcomings mean it's not enjoyable? Oh, the contrary.

Helena Bonham Carter and Eva Green Deliver Excellent Performances

From an Alice Cooper cameo to a falling disco ball, there are no shortage of enjoyable elements in Dark Shadows. That doesn't mean there aren't any valid criticisms, of course. There are many, from the blindingly white cast to the uneven tone. But the fun here generally outweighs the bad. The source material isn't exactly Shakespearean, after all.) Watching the film now, as a playful interpretation of a cult classic rather than another cerebral Burton masterpiece, allows you to lean into the silliness rather than try to resist it. Burton does a fabulous job of maintaining the look of Collinsport, even during the day. It's desaturated, foggy, and feels cold through the screen.

The cast is also camping it up, from werewolf rocker chick Carolyn (Chloë Grace Moretz) to drunk doctor Julia Hoffman (Helena Bonham Carter), mixing soap opera earnestness with 2010s detachment. Eva Green's witch is sexy and scary in equal measure, but Barnabas is undoubtedly the scene-stealer. Watching his interactions with modern-vintage items like Troll dolls and lava lamps is vampire wish fulfillment at its finest, and his re-introduction to the world is probably one of the film's most entertaining scenes. Having been dug up next to a McDonald's, Barnabas slakes his centuries-long thirst by killing an entire crew of construction workers. They're dragged behind pipes, flung into the air, and killed gruesomely off-screen, the limits of the original show meeting high-budget creativity. Perhaps Dark Shadows was never meant to be a blockbuster movie — the property's popularity has always been uneven. Perhaps, instead, much like the original series and Barnabas himself, it was always destined to be re-discovered.