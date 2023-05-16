As revealed by Deadline, a four-part docuseries chronicling the decades-long career of acclaimed director Tim Burton, which will involve some of his best known collaborators, and will feature Johnny Depp, the director's on-screen surrogate for many of his greatest works. Directed by Tara Wood (21 Years: Richard Linklater), the currently untitled documentary is set to go to market at Cannes for distribution.

Depp and Burton have worked together on projects for over 30 years now, on the most remarkable films including Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, Sweeney Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - to name just a handful. “The most important filmmaker who changed my life completely is Tim,” Depp said in a statement regarding his relationship with Burton. “In the very beginning, he’s the guy that fought for me.”

The series will feature in-depth and lengthy interviews with frequent Burton collaborators Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Danny Elfman - who will naturally be composing the music for the documentary - Christopher Walken, Danny DeVito, Mia Wasikowska, Christoph Waltz, and his current muse, Jenna Ortega, whom he cast as Wednesday Addams for his first foray into television with last year's viral sensation Wednesday, for Netflix.

Why Make a Docuseries About Tim Burton?

Director Tara Wood released the following statement regarding the project saying, “In the making of this doc, Tim’s creative family, a gaggle of creative genius, met me with open hearts and enthusiasm to share their profound insights into Tim’s unique, magical world. And it has been a truly inspiring, joyous and life-changing experience. Whatever you do or where you come from, Tim’s story will inspire you.”

The series logline adds:

Tim continues to build his aesthetic, the Burton-esque style, derived from a wealth of art, cinematic, and literary genres. The documentary explores how Burton brings his vision to life through his own joyous idiosyncrasy and his ability to meld the ominous and the frightful with a sense of whimsy. Tim’s films are just the tip of the iceberg.

Burton is currently at work, having finally agreed a deal to direct a sequel to his 1988 horror comedy hit, Beetlejuice. Starring Ortega, in addition to Keaton, Monica Bellucci, Ryder and Willem Dafoe, the long-awaited follow-up will follow Ortega as the daughter of Lydia Deetz, Ryder's character from the original. Beetlejuice 2 currently has a tentative release date of September 6, 2024.

