Filmmaker Tim Burton has recently said that he will most likely never make another Disney movie. Burton, who made films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Alice in Wonderland, and Dumbo, started his career as an animator for Disney. During the Lumiere Festival in France, Burton broke down why he doesn't want to work with the studio anymore after 2019's Dumbo.

“My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there. The thing about Dumbo is, that’s why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level,” Burton said in an interview with Deadline. Disney's fantasy period film, Dumbo, was a live-action adaptation of the 1941 Disney classic of the same name which received mixed reviews upon release.

Dumbo followed the story of a baby elephant with large ears that was the newest addition to Max Medici’s circus. Though Dumbo's physical traits already made him stand out, Medici soon realized that Dumbo could use his ears to fly. The original Dumbo animated film featured a mostly animal cast with secondary human characters; however, Burton's Dumbo changed several key details pertaining to characters, which earned both praise and criticism.

Burton also addressed Disney's recent line-up which features several superhero and sci-fi films focusing on Marvel and Star Wars films, "It’s gotten to be very homogenized, very consolidated. There’s less room for different types of things,” Burton said in the interview. “I can only deal with one universe, l can’t deal with a multi-universe," he added. Burton joins a long line of prominent directors to express displeasure with the current slate of superhero movies in cinemas.

Burton also revealed that he is not working on any feature films at the moment, but that doesn't mean he hasn't kept busy; Burton recently directed all eight episodes for Netflix's Wednesday, based on The Addams Family created by Charles Addams. During the festival, Burton shared that he would be returning to complete the series after his Lumière trip. The anticipated series stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci.

Check out the trailer for Burton's upcoming Wednesday series below: