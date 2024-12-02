Filmmaker, Tim Burton, rarely puts out sequels for his works. But when he does, they tend to find success. Look at Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, for example. It became a box office hit upon its release and was highly praised among fans and critics alike. Due to this, will the Gothic culture director consider working on future iterations of his other notable works, like Edward Scissorhands? Fortunately, he has chimed in on the idea of giving his films a potential part 2.

According to Indie Wire, Burton shared thoughts about giving his films a sequel. He stated that certain films are meant to be a "one-off thing" and believes they should be left alone. Not only was this his thoughts for his 1990s hit, but also for the animated feature, The Nightmare Before Christmas. But despite his disinterest to produce a part 2, he did say he would like to work with Johnny Depp again.

“There are certain films I don’t want to make a sequel to. I didn’t want to make a sequel to that because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn’t want to have a sequel to ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own and that for me is one of them.”

Edward Scissorhands is a 90s gothic romance feature that received a Certified Fresh Critics score of 90 percent and a high audience score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, the film generated over $86 million at the global box office and was nominated for "Best Makeup" at the Academy Awards, "Best Actor" at the Golden Globes, and a Grammy Nomination.

Tim Burton's Hollywood History, Explained

Burton is an award-nominated filmmaker, known for the gothic aesthetic in his projects, and has received recognition from the Academy Awards, BAFTAs, Emmys, and the Golden Globes. Starting his career in 1971, the filmmaker has directed plenty of feature films, such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 1989s Batman, 2010s Alice in Wonderland, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

Alongside his feature films, his name is also attached to a handful of TV projects, with his most recent being Netflix's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. This latest take on the Addams Family became a massive hit on the streaming giant. As of writing, it generated over 1.7 billion hours viewed and captured over 252 million views. Due to its success, a second season was greenlit, and it's scheduled to be released in 2025.

Edward Scissorhands is available to stream on Hulu.