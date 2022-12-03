After watching Tim Burton's first dive into a television series with Wednesday and Jenna Ortega's deliciously deadpan portrayal, Wednesday now can be added to one of Burton's most iconic female characters. From Catwoman to Angelique, throughout his feature films, he has delved into female heroes, villains, and misunderstood teens, and while many of his films have male leads, the female characters have complexity in their motives and emotions.

Tim Burton's visual style isn't the only aspect that makes his films unique, as his characters have deep emotional motives which always add warmth to his gothic style. With themes of unrequited love, revenge, and death, Burton is able to bring emotion, softness, and love to his female characters – even the villains.

15 Delores (Monica Bellucci)

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (2024)

Image via Warner Bros.

Played by Monica Bellucci, Delores is the most recent edition of the list. With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the surprisingly good sequel to the horror comedy classic, only coming out this year. However, she’s also the one who does the least. There is a lot of lost potential in the vengeful ex-wife of Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton). Through her, we see the origins of our ghost with the most, but there’s not much to her beyond her “woman-scorned” obsessive pursuit of revenge.

So, why is she on the list? While she may not have done much, she certainly looked amazing doing it. If you look online, you’ll see that Delores’ look was replicated for 2024’s Halloween season. The stitched-together look and the stylish black dress, not to mention Bellucci’s natural magnetism, there’s a reason why so many viewers gravitated to her. While looks aren’t everything, serving them so well can get you far. — Rhianna Malas

Rent on Apple TV

14 Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer)

'Batman Returns' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Tim Burton's first two Batman movies were iconic for their mix of comic book visuals and the gothic Batman style. Before Christopher Nolan produced his more realistic version of a superhero film, Burton's quirky yet complex portrayal of Catwoman played by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns is iconic.

Catwoman's meek and shy persona as Salina Kyle is juxtaposed with the Frankenstein-esque suit she creates when saved by her beloved cats after being pushed out a window. Her delicately balanced character shows both a sympathetic and dangerous side that epitomizes Burton's unique female characters.

13 Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder)

'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice is an iconic late-80s fantasy horror film that captured families' imaginations with Micheal Keaton's deliciously villainous Beetlejuice, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin's naive ghosts, and Catherine O'Hara's modern artist. However, it was Lydia played by Winona Ryder that lives on in everyone's memories as the misunderstood angsty gothic teen.

Forever attending a funeral, Lydia stands out among her artsy city family and the newly renovated home. Her melancholic and dramatic personality at such a young age makes her the perfect conduit for all things strange and unusual. She softens as she tries to help the Maitlands and even though she eventually ditches the all-black attire, she finally feels normal in the house of the living and the dead.

12 Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara)

'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Image via Warner Bros.

The real star of the original Beetlejuice and still one of the best performances of Catherine O’Hara’s storied career. The self-obsessed artist and avant-garde stepmother to Lydia Deetz is reminiscent of one of the greatest television characters of all time, Fleabag’s Godmother (Olivia Colman): Women played by incredible character actresses whose skills are painting and screaming at the tops of their lungs.

This is a hilariously unhinged character, who manages to frighten the undead Maitlands with her unconventional taste in decorating. But despite falling into the wicked stepmother trope, she isn’t all the way evil. She’s struggling in her new role and relationship with Delia, including her sudden move from the city to suburbia. By the end, they all make it work, leading to her and Lydia having an uneasy alliance in the sequel. — Rhianna Malas

11 The Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter)

'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Image via Walt Disney

Tim Burton's re-imagining of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland was a colorful and unique delve into the possibilities that the classic story developed. One of the main female characters that really made an impression from the classic Disney film Alice in Wonderland and pushed even further by Burton, is The Red Queen.

Played by the great Helena Bonham Carter, The Red Queen is the ultimate spoiled brat in an adult's body, even though her head is twice the size it should be! This small (well... large) detail made The Red Queen visually epitomize her conceited and arrogant nature even before she shouts "Off with his head!".

10 Sally (Catherine O'Hara)

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Tim Burton's story and vision were brought to life by director, Henry Selick in The Nightmare Before Christmas. The stop-motion animated film is a mix of Christmas and Halloween vibes, and for many, a yearly tradition. Its musical numbers and unique style only add a backdrop to the likable Jack and Sally, voiced by Chris Sarandon and Catherine O'Hara.

Sally is the sweet voice of reason throughout Jack's crisis of identity. Her unanswered love for Jack doesn't stop her from looking out for him as his attempts at being Santa Claus goes south. Her strong and persistent nature makes her not only an iconic character but ultimately the hero in the end.