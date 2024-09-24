Director Tim Burton had more than one reason to celebrate this past weekend. Not only did his latest film, the hit horror comedy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice pass the $300 million milestone globally, he also climbed up the rankings of the world’s highest-grossing filmmakers of all time. Burton currently ranks ninth on the list, which (mostly) includes absolute legends. Burton’s films have grossed over $4.7 billion globally, with an average of $237 million.

With $331 million worldwide so far, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has overtaken the lifetime global haul of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and will soon surpass Dumbo to become Burton’s highest-grossing film since 2010’s Alice in Wonderland. The Disney film remains his only release to have generated more than $1 billion worldwide. It is also his highest-grossing film. Burton’s career experienced a bit of a slowdown in the past decade, which saw a string of under-performers and his first-time foray into the world of streaming. But Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — a sequel to his breakout 1988 film — announced his comeback in grand fashion.

To his credit, Burton is arguably the least accessible director in the all-time top 10 list, which is topped by — no prizes for guessing — Steven Spielberg. Unlike the populist Spielberg, whose movies have generated over $10.7 billion worldwide, Burton tends to dabble in more offbeat genre cinema. At number two, James Cameron’s movies have generated over $8.7 billion globally, although his per-movie average is over two times higher than that of Spielberg’s. In third place, Joe and Anthony Russo’s films have grossed nearly $6.8 billion globally. The Russos are responsible for the third and fourth Avengers movies, both of which grossed over $2 billion each.

Burton Has Been Delivering Hits Since the 1980s

The remaining positions in the top 10 list are occupied by Peter Jackson ($6.5 billion), Michael Bay ($6.4 billion), David Yates ($6.3 billion), Christopher Nolan ($6 billion), and at number 10, J.J. Abrams ($4.6 billion). Each of these filmmakers’ careers have benefited greatly from the occasional franchise, and of course, their ability to deliver excellent cinema. In his career, Burton has worked with budgets both big and small; he has made arthouse fare, like Ed Wood, and massive tent-poles like Batman. And despite his comments to Deadline about his experience working at Disney, he has always proven himself as a steady studio hand. You can watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.