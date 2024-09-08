Tim Burton is one of the most signature filmmakers of his generation, creating a unique visual style that made his work stand out. By combining elements of horror, comedy, action, and suspense, Burton has transformed his films into utterly unique experiences that can’t easily be pinned down to just one genre. Although Burton has developed consistent working relationships with actors like Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, and the late Sir Christopher Lee, he has had his best partnership with the great Michael Keaton.

It’s unlikely that Keaton would have the career he has today if it wasn’t for his work with Burton. Although the early 1980s saw him starring in comedies like Mr. Mom and Night Shift, it was only through working with Burton that Keaton turned into a globally recognizable superstar beloved by multiple generations. The inherently idiosyncratic characters that Keaton tends to gravitate towards are absolutely perfect for the strange worldview that Burton has. Keaton and Burton have worked on five movies together thus far, and while each is distinctive and memorable, a few are far better and more iconic.

5 ‘Dumbo’ (2019)

Co-starring Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, and Eva Green

Dumbo is perhaps not given the fairest of reputations, as even Burton has even distanced himself from the film, describing its production as a miserable experience that nearly led to his early retirement. At the very least, Dumbo is preferable to other recent live-action remakes of animated classics produced by Walt Disney Studios because it dares to take the story in a new direction. Films like 2017's Beauty and the Beast and 2019's The Lion King felt entirely consequential when compared to the original. Burton’s Dumbo does do a great job at reflecting the themes and visual poetry of the 1941 classic while delving deeper into the humans that come to interact with the flying elephant, including Keaton as a malicious theme park operator who seems somewhat inspired by Walt Disney himself.

Keaton is easily the best part of Dumbo, bringing a surprisingly sinister edge to what was ostensibly a family-friendly adventure story. The idea of a selfish, incompetent business tycoon with no regard for animal safety was the perfect way to modernize the source material. Even though the pacing is a little uneven and some of the tangential side plots go nowhere, Dumbo is a genuinely good-looking movie, indicating that Burton learned how to utilize CGI better than the disastrous visual designs of Alice in Wonderland and Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children. While “better than expected” is a good way to describe Dumbo, it’s hard to compare it to the all-time classics that Burton and Keaton made together.

4 ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ (2024)

Co-starring Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Jenna Ortega

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is one of the best legacy sequels in recent years because it is more interested in moving the story forward in an interesting new direction than it wants to appease fans of the original with endless nostalgia. Burton doesn’t go out of his way to recreate any signature moments or deliver unnecessary cameos; instead, he chooses to tell a new story about how Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) once again must call upon Betelgeuse for help when her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) is put in danger. The use of practical effects, scary makeup, and some good old-fashioned slapstick comedy make Beetlejuice Beetlejuice the best type of throwback. While there are some references to the first film that some older fans may appreciate, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also serves as a great way to introduce younger fans to this quirky universe.

Keaton gets the perfect amount of screen time in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as it has become easy to forget that he was only in the original film as a secondary character. While the occasional wacky hijinks that Betelgeuse gets into don’t detract from the more emotional elements revolving around Lydia and Astrid coming to grips with their relationship, any opportunity for Keaton to chew the scenery is well utilized. Keaton’s return to the character of Batman in The Flash may have been a massive disappointment, but Beetlejuice Beetlejuice allows him to return to one of his most important roles in a way that makes sense. Although it’s a bit uneven at times and feels less focused than some of Keaton and Burton’s stronger works together, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice justifies its existence by adding enough new and exciting elements to an all-time classic.

3 ‘Batman’ (1989)

Co-starring Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, and Billy Dee Williams

Batman is easily one of the most important superhero movies ever made, as it revitalized the genre after the last few disappointing Superman sequels threatened to plunge Hollywood’s interest in comic book films into the ground. Burton clearly wasn’t interested in reiterating the campy tone of the original Batman television series starring Adam West, as his version of Gotham City was a dark, sinister noir with some of the most striking designs in film history. It’s a fully lived-in world that draws a lot from Bob Kane’s comics yet still feels exclusive to Burton’s worldview.

The only major flaw is that, ironically, Batman himself is more or less a supporting character. Bruce Wayne’s background isn’t delved into very deeply, as a majority of the film sets up an exploration of how the Joker (Jack Nicholson) rises to power and becomes The Clown Prince of Crime. Although it was an interesting way to open up the larger DC Comics mythology (and Nicholson is certainly memorable in the role), Keaton himself would have to wait until the sequel to truly dig into Batman’s psychology.

2 ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)

Co-starring Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Christopher Walken

Batman Returns is a near-perfect superhero sequel that feels even more ahead of its time compared to many of the comic book movies released today. Burton has often been interested in outsiders and those deemed to be “freaks,” and Batman Returns features three unique characters who have all been shunned by society. Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer) transforms into Catwoman to feel empowered, the Penguin (Danny DeVito) is an abandoned child who becomes a dangerous political figure, and Bruce is still unable to share the truth about his identity with anyone he cares about. Bringing them all together is Christopher Walken as the villainous Max Shreck, a character so selfish that he is willing to bring Gotham City’s institutions to its knees to advance his business interests.

Keaton is given more room to expand upon Batman’s inner struggles in Batman Returns, as there are moments in which Bruce considers the prospects of negating his duties and having a normal life with Selina. While it is very disappointing that both Keaton and Burton called their quits on the franchise by the time Batman Forever was put in development, Batman Returns remains a groundbreaking, heartbreaking, and refreshingly mature take on the superhero genre that is aimed at a slightly older set of viewers.

1 ‘Beetlejuice’ (1988)

Co-starring Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, and Alec Baldwin

Beetlejuice shouldn't have worked as well as it did, as at the time of its release, Burton was a relative unknown with only Pee-wee’s Big Adventure to his name. The brilliance of Beetlejuice is that it’s impossible to classify as just one thing; it’s far too scary to be considered a family film, much too goofy to be considered a traditional horror film, too emotionally nuanced to work as a parody, and more confined in its setting to fit the blockbuster template. It truly felt as if Burton was given the opportunity to explore his most absurd ideas to their fullest extent and ended up making a film for everyone. Beetlejuice serves as a great “gateway” for those discovering the horror genre, but it also shows the merits of broad comedy as a means of artistic expression. The only reason Beetlejuice would ever be called a “family film” is that it fleshes out each member of the family unit in an equal level of detail.

Keaton’s acclaimed performance in Beetlejuice is perhaps the best of his career, as the character is one of true originality. What could have easily been a disastrous performance that was embarrassing in all the wrong ways ended up proving just how inventive and brave Keaton was willing to get on screen. Although production on an official sequel stalled for years, Keaton’s performance was so defining that it still connected with younger viewers, who rediscovered the character through streaming. Hopefully, Burton and Keaton have many more films together in the future, but it’s hard to imagine another that would have as seismic an effect on popular culture as the original Beetlejuice continues to have.

